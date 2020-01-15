2-Day Training on the A to Z's of HIPAA Privacy, Security & Breach Notification Rules: Raleigh, NC, United States - February 18th-19th, 2020

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The A to Z's of HIPAA Privacy, Security, and Breach Notification Rules" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This session is designed to provide intensive, two-day training in HIPAA compliance, including what's new in the regulations, what's changed recently, and what needs to be addressed for compliance by covered entities and business associates.

The session provides the background and details for any manager of healthcare information privacy and security to know what are the most important privacy and security issues, what needs to be done for HIPAA compliance, and what can happen when compliance is not adequate.

Audits and enforcement will be explained, as well as privacy and security breaches and how to prevent them. Numerous references and sample documents will be provided.

Agenda

Day 1



Day one sets the stage with an overview of the HIPAA regulations and then continues with the presentation of the specifics of the Privacy Rule, recent changes to the rules, and the basics of the Security Rule.



Lecture 1:

Overview of HIPAA Regulations

The Origins and Purposes of HIPAA

Privacy Rule History and Objectives

Security Rule History and Objectives

Breach Notification Requirements, Benefits, and Results

Lecture 2:

HIPAA Privacy Rule Principles, Policies, and Procedures

Patient Rights under HIPAA

Limitations on Uses and Disclosures

Required Policies and Procedures

Training and Documentation Requirements

Lecture 3:

Recent and Proposed Changes to the HIPAA Rules

New Penalty Structure

New HIPAA Audit Program

New Patient Rights

New Obligations for Business Associates

Lecture 4:

HIPAA Security Rule Principles

General Rules and Flexibility Provisions

The Role of Risk Analysis

Security Safeguards

Training and Documentation

Day 2



Day two begins with a detailed examination of HIPAA Security Rule requirements and what must be done to survive audits by the US Department of Health and Human Services, including an examination of how risk analysis can be used to drive compliance by the systematic examination of information flows and mitigation of risks discovered, and an exploration of the official HHS HIPAA Audit Protocol, including how to use the protocol to help manage your compliance work and its documentation.

Finally, the day concludes with a session on the essential activities of documenting policies, procedures, and activities, training staff and managers in the issues and policies they need to know about, and examining compliance readiness through drills and self-audits.



Lecture 1:

HIPAA Security Policies and Procedures and Audits

HIPAA Security Policy Framework

Sample Security Policy Content

Recommended Level of Detail for Policies and Procedures

The New HIPAA Compliance Audit Protocol

Lecture 2:

Risk Analysis for Security and Meaningful Use

Principles of Risk Analysis for Information Security

Information Security Management Process

Risk Analysis Methods

Risk Analysis Example

Lecture 3:

Risk Mitigation and Compliance Remediation

Typical Security Risks

Social Media, Texting, e-mail, and Privacy

Dealing with Portable Devices and Remote Access

Compliance Planning

Lecture 4:

Documentation, Training, Drills, and Self-Audits

How to Organize and Use Documentation to Your Advantage

Training Methods and Compliance Improvement

Conducting Drills in Incident Response

Using the HIPAA Audit Protocol for Documentation and Self-Auditing

