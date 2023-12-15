2 Day Virtual Positive Persuading and Influencing Skills for Pharma Professionals Training Course

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Positive Persuading and Influencing Skills for Pharma Professionals Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day workshop will help you to build confidence and acquire the necessary skills to increase your personal effectiveness in dealing with colleagues, clients, bosses and stakeholders across the pharmaceutical industry.

Attending this seminar will help you to understand and define behaviours which lead to effective interpersonal communication at different levels, both inside and outside the organisation.

Despite the virtual nature of this webinar, it has been designed to take advantage of the BigBlueButton platform. Participants will be expected to participate both visually and with audio (seen and heard) throughout the sessions.

Dynamically designed and delivered, the interactive programme focuses on best practice tips and techniques that will allow you to strengthen and perfect your influencing ability in three key areas:

Improved inter-dependent working across functions and even cultural boundaries

Increased self-awareness - gaining insights in how you come across to others

Great communication, self-projection and influencing skills

Benefits of attending:

Identify some of the more challenging obstacles to effective communication

Learn how to prepare for one-to-one and one-to-group communication

Acquire and practise communication skills which lead to improved relationships in the workplace

Explore strategies for handling difficult people and situations

Learn how to work with individuals from different functions and cultural backgrounds

Develop a personal effectiveness 'action plan' for the future

Who Should Attend:

Experienced line managers and leaders

Newly appointed managers

Functional or department heads

Project or team leaders

Technical support specialists

Advisers and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction, welcome and objectives

Defining personal effectiveness (scene-setting, terms of reference - behaviour and personality - group work and discussion)

Behavioural influences (self-awareness)

Factors which influence human behaviour at home and at work

Family and parents - genetic, gender and generation influences

Culture and ethnicity

Understanding the difference between negative manipulation and influencing with integrity

Understanding the diverse forces which influence motivational response

Mindsets

Gender

Generation and age

Nationality and regionality

Behavioural styles

Leadership and management styles

Day 2

Communication models that work

An introduction to EI (emotional intelligence) - EI self-mapping tools

How to read and interpret other people's behaviour

Calibrating - pacing and/or leading - neuro-linguistic programming concepts and skills

Defining and distinguishing positive and negative behaviours

Examining and exploring passive, aggressive and assertive behaviour

Techniques for assertiveness

Analysing behaviour patterns - self-others using the people mapping and behavioural toolkit

Communication skills workshop

Developing communication strategies that work

The 4-Box Model

Planning communication: starting, maintaining and ending discussion

Techniques for involving others

Listening skills: theory and practice - open and closed questions, summarising and clarifying

Learning to say no, handle criticism, express criticism, make requests

Preparing for difficult conversations with colleagues, peers and other stakeholders

'Selling' ideas, getting buy-in and commitment from others

Influencing a group of individuals who represent different 'style challenges'

Influencing people from other cultures and backgrounds

E-persuasion and influencing - using IT tools such as email and teleconferencing to persuade and influence from a distance

Dealing with difficult customers, colleagues, bosses and staff

Techniques for self-projection

Handling aggressive as well as passive individuals

Working with non-verbal communication

Managing conflict and stressful communication - response vs reaction

Evaluating performance and planning for improvement - follow-up

Speakers:



Robert Hersowitz

Director

Falconbury Ltd



Robert Hersowitz is director of his own business consultancy specialising in organisational and management development and works closely with top management as a consultant and executive coach on change management, human resources and leadership issues. He has established an international reputation over the past 21 years, working with blue chip companies worldwide.

Well-known for his work in designing and delivering management workshops and seminars across many sectors, he regularly contributes as a key-note speaker at international conferences and has written numerous articles.



