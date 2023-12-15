2 Day Virtual Seminar on FDA QMSR and the Key Elements of QSIT cGMP Inspection and Audits for Medical Device Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FDA QMSR and the Key Elements of QSIT cGMP Inspection and Audits for Medical Device Manufacturers" training has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


What are U.S. FDA cGMP requirements for the manufacture of medical devices for sale in the US? This seminar discusses the key Quality System Regulation/Quality Management System requirements of 21 CFR 820, the Quality System Regulation. QSIT for FDA inspections and anticipated changes to a QMSR.

This 2-day seminar will examine the 14 key elements of the Medical Device cGMPs, 21 CFR 820, the Quality System Regulation, the 7 key elements, and the defining 4 elements, as defined and evaluated by the FDA's QSIT. Product development and manufacturing ('realization') and its compliance and documentation. Design Control, the Device History File, the Device Master Record and the Device History Record are defined. Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) requirements and key components. Production and Process Control (P&PC) expectations. Verification and Validation, including software - Why and How? Risk management under ISO 14971, a major component of the proposed QMSR, will also be considered. Differing approaches to compliance inspections/audits internally by the company and externally by the FDA. A discussion of FDA's new proposed revised 820 incorporating ISO 13485, into the new QMSR, will also be included.

Global companies must meet US FDA 21 CFR 820 (The QSR) requirements in order to sell such devices in the US, no matter where they are manufactured. These companies must pass FDA compliance inspections (audits) to 21 CFR 820. The cGMPs mandate 15 key systems and procedures that must be followed and documented to allow cleared/approved product to be sold commercially in the US. Of those 15, the FDA focuses on 7, and places extreme emphasis on 4, per QSIT.

  • What does compliance look like?
  • What are the benefits to the company for compliance?
  • What role does the Risk Management File (ISO 14971) and Use Engineering File (IEC 62366-1) play in conformance and day-to-day compliance. How does failure to comply result in adulterated product, 483 Observations, Warning Letters, and worse.
  • What are key components of a cGMP-compliant QMS, a Risk Managements File, and a Use Engineering/Human Factors File, and their interrelationships.

