2 Day Virtual Training Course on Medical Devices: Developing Effective Post Market Surveillance and Complaint Handling Systems

The "Medical Devices: Developing Effective Post Market Surveillance and Complaint Handling Systems" course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will examine Section 522 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), as well as appropriate articles/Annexes of the EU's MDR, which require manufacturers to conduct postmarket surveillance at the time of approval or clearance or at any time thereafter of certain class II or class III devices.

Section 522 is implemented in 21 CFR 822. This formal postmarket surveillance is the active, systematic, scientifically valid collection, analysis, and interpretation of data or other information about a marketed device. A more generalized "post market surveillance"/complaint handling is also a requirement under the device CGMPs, 21 CFR 820, -.100 - CAPA, and -.198 - Complaints. Data collected under post-market surveillance helps to address important public health questions on the safety and effectiveness of a device, often resulting in improvements in device design and manufacture. Similar requirements exist in the EU's MDR, as part of the final "Clinical Phase".
Why Should You Attend

Global companies must meet US FDA 21 CFR 820 (The QSR) requirements in order to sell such devices in the US, no matter where they are manufactured. These companies must pass FDA compliance inspections (audits) to 21 CFR 820. One of the key components of these device CGMPs is addressing post-market use issues and complaints/CAPA.

The FDA expects companies to have effective programs in place to capture post-market problems/non-conformances, react to minimize risk to users/patients, and use such data for product improvement. With certain devices, the FDA mandates such controls. How does failure to comply result in adulterated products, 483 Observations, Warning Letters, and worse.

What are the key components of a CGMP-compliant post-market surveillance and complaint-handling system? Where does Medical Device Reporting/Adverse Events fit into such a system? This two-day seminar will provide suggested and mandated approaches, and the answers to these and other related questions.

RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Course Agenda

Day 1:

Session 1 - US FD&C Act Section 522 and 21 CFR 822

  • "Postmarket Surveillance under Section 522 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act", Guidance, dated October 2022
  • 21 CFR 822 - Implementing Sec. 522 of the FD&C Act - The Law/Requirements - Class II and III Devices

Session 2 -- US FDA's Post Approval Studies (PAS) Requirements

  • PAS Requirements and PMAs
  • PAS Orders
  • PAS Protocols
  • Interim and Final PAS Reports
  • Report Evaluations

Session 3 -- FDA's Voluntary Summary Malfunction Reports

  • Medical Device Reporting/Adverse Events (MDRs)
  • The Voluntary Summary Malfunction Reports

Session 4 -- CAPA/Trending

  • Internal "Complaints" - NCMRs, OOS'
  • External Complaint Handling
  • CAPA Documentation
  • CAPA Trending

Day 2:

Session 5 - Failure Investigation, Root Cause Analysis

  • Failure Investigation Tools
  • Root Cause Analysis - Methods and Tools
  • Communication
  • Reports
  • CAPA Trending

Session 6 - Risk Management and Human Factors

  • Patient Hazard/Risk Management per ISO 14971:2019
  • QMS/System Level
  • File/Review (Benefit/Risk)
  • Narrative/Descriptive Information
  • Hazards, FTA, D-, P-, U-FME[C]A + Normal
  • FDA Use/Human Factors Requirements
  • Use Engineering Process - 9 stages - IEC 62366-1

Session 7 - Cybersecurity, Especially Post-Market

  • Cybersecurity Requirements
  • Threat Modelling .
  • Post-Market Cybersecurity

Session 8 - Project Management Tools ( slides)

  • Gantt Chart
  • CPM Network Diagram
  • PERT Network Diagram
  • Post-Market Surveillance Usage

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.