2 Day Virtual Training Course on Medical Devices: Developing Effective Post Market Surveillance and Complaint Handling Systems

This course will examine Section 522 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), as well as appropriate articles/Annexes of the EU's MDR, which require manufacturers to conduct postmarket surveillance at the time of approval or clearance or at any time thereafter of certain class II or class III devices.

Section 522 is implemented in 21 CFR 822. This formal postmarket surveillance is the active, systematic, scientifically valid collection, analysis, and interpretation of data or other information about a marketed device. A more generalized "post market surveillance"/complaint handling is also a requirement under the device CGMPs, 21 CFR 820, -.100 - CAPA, and -.198 - Complaints. Data collected under post-market surveillance helps to address important public health questions on the safety and effectiveness of a device, often resulting in improvements in device design and manufacture. Similar requirements exist in the EU's MDR, as part of the final "Clinical Phase".

Why Should You Attend

Global companies must meet US FDA 21 CFR 820 (The QSR) requirements in order to sell such devices in the US, no matter where they are manufactured. These companies must pass FDA compliance inspections (audits) to 21 CFR 820. One of the key components of these device CGMPs is addressing post-market use issues and complaints/CAPA.

The FDA expects companies to have effective programs in place to capture post-market problems/non-conformances, react to minimize risk to users/patients, and use such data for product improvement. With certain devices, the FDA mandates such controls. How does failure to comply result in adulterated products, 483 Observations, Warning Letters, and worse.

What are the key components of a CGMP-compliant post-market surveillance and complaint-handling system? Where does Medical Device Reporting/Adverse Events fit into such a system? This two-day seminar will provide suggested and mandated approaches, and the answers to these and other related questions.

RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Course Agenda

Day 1:

Session 1 - US FD&C Act Section 522 and 21 CFR 822

"Postmarket Surveillance under Section 522 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act", Guidance, dated October 2022

21 CFR 822 - Implementing Sec. 522 of the FD&C Act - The Law/Requirements - Class II and III Devices

Session 2 -- US FDA's Post Approval Studies (PAS) Requirements

PAS Requirements and PMAs

PAS Orders

PAS Protocols

Interim and Final PAS Reports

Report Evaluations

Session 3 -- FDA's Voluntary Summary Malfunction Reports

Medical Device Reporting/Adverse Events (MDRs)

The Voluntary Summary Malfunction Reports

Session 4 -- CAPA/Trending

Internal "Complaints" - NCMRs, OOS'

External Complaint Handling

CAPA Documentation

CAPA Trending

Day 2:

Session 5 - Failure Investigation, Root Cause Analysis

Failure Investigation Tools

Root Cause Analysis - Methods and Tools

Communication

Reports

CAPA Trending

Session 6 - Risk Management and Human Factors

Patient Hazard/Risk Management per ISO 14971:2019

QMS/System Level

File/Review (Benefit/Risk)

Narrative/Descriptive Information

Hazards, FTA, D-, P-, U-FME[C]A + Normal

FDA Use/Human Factors Requirements

Use Engineering Process - 9 stages - IEC 62366-1

Session 7 - Cybersecurity, Especially Post-Market

Cybersecurity Requirements

Threat Modelling .

Post-Market Cybersecurity

Session 8 - Project Management Tools ( slides)

Gantt Chart

CPM Network Diagram

PERT Network Diagram

Post-Market Surveillance Usage

