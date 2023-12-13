2 Day Virtual Training Course on Registration of Veterinary Vaccines in the USA and Canada - Licensing Process for Vaccines with USDA and CFIA and Requirements for Successful Applications

The "Registration of Veterinary Vaccines in the USA and Canada Training Course" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Veterinary biological products, including vaccines, are regulated independently of veterinary pharmaceuticals and topical insecticides/pesticides in Canada and the USA. Three different acts, with associated regulations and guidance, govern the three different product categories, with the result that regulation is quite dissimilar. The requirements for licensing of vaccines with USDA and CFIA are also significantly different from those for licensing of vaccines in the individual EU member states, or centrally in the EU.

This intensive course will explain the licensing process for vaccines with USDA and CFIA, and will provide comprehensive insight into the requirements to achieve a successful application.

The programme will address the transferability of EU dossiers for USDA submission, which will be beneficial in planning your regulatory strategy.

This programme will be key to all those working with veterinary vaccines who require an understanding of the licensing process in the USA and Canada, including:

  • Regulatory affairs professionals
  • Registration managers
  • Global vaccines regulatory associates
  • Programme managers for biologics
  • Business development directors

Benefits of attending:

  • Gain a comprehensive insight into the difference of approach to licensing in the USDA/CFIA vs EU
  • Understand the phased-submission process for vaccine licensing
  • Learn the format and content specifications for the required dossier components
  • Review the USDA regulations (9 CFR) and guidance - memoranda, notices, supplemental information formats (SIFs), supplemental assay methods (SAMs)
  • Compare the regulatory fee structures for the USA and Canada
  • Discuss the transferability of EU dossiers for USDA submission

Certification:

  • CPD: 6 hours for your records
  • Certificate of completion

Course Agenda:

Day 1

USDA Regulatory Jurisdiction

  • Overview of what fits into USDA, FDA or EPA
  • Why does it matter who regulates a product?
  • How is it determined which organization regulates a product?
  • Project planning and timescales

Development plans to guide USDA Licensing projects

  • Why start with a development plan?
  • What should be included in the Development Plan?
  • How does this guide the entire project?

Import and Transport Permits

  • For Research and Development
  • For Sale and Distribution
  • 103.3 movement

Master Seed, Master Cell Stocks and Master Sequences

  • Required/recommended testing
  • Additional USDA requirements
  • Best practices

Required Studies

  • Efficacy
  • Safety
  • Field Safety
  • Back Passage / Reversion to Virulence (BPRTV)

Day 2

Outline of Production

  • Required Sections
  • Difference between Outline and production documents

Labeling and Packaging

  • Single Tier vs old four-tier wording
  • Current labelling requirements
  • Common issues with labelling

Establishing a Licensed Facility

  • Facility Document basics
  • Common Issues with Facility Documents

USDA Facility Inspections

  • In-person
  • Virtual

Autogenous vaccines

  • What are autogenous vaccines and how are they different from 'regular' vaccines?
  • Common questions about autogenous vaccines

USDA Web Portal

The Role of quality in a USDA regulated environment

  • Standard operating procedures (SOPs) writing, use and review
  • QA vs QC (USDA's expectations)

News Releases in Similar Topics

