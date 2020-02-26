2 For Seder Puts Power in Hands of Individuals to Fight Anti-Semitism

With a growing number of organizations being established to fight anti-Semitism, 2 for Seder stands out as one that empowers individuals to take direct, positive action against hate. The organization encourages North American Jews to invite two people of another faith to their first Seder, either at home or in the community, giving guests an authentic Jewish experience from which to learn and build bridges. More than 200 partners , including the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the American Jewish Committee (AJC), 25+ Jewish Federations and more than 40 Jewish Community Centers (JCCs) recommend 2 for Seder and help spread the organization's message.

2 for Seder was created in memory of Joyce Fienberg, one of 11 murdered while praying at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, by her daughter-in-law Marnie Fienberg. The program was inspired by the Jewish tradition of Tikkun Olam (repair the world), encouraging individuals to take direct action in their own community. Last year, its first year of operation, almost 1,000 participating Seders across 45 states and five Canadian provinces, were held.

Passover begins at sundown on April 8. 2 for Seder participants are signing up now; with 1,120 Seders already planned to date (see interactive map).

"I know what it's like to feel powerless in the face of anti-Semitism, but Americans are stronger than hate when we learn from each other," explains Marnie Fienberg, 2 for Seder founder. "Either at home or at public Seders in the Community, every Passover each of us has an opportunity to open doors and build bridges in our own neighborhood. This positive, unique first authentic Jewish experience provides individuals of other faiths and heritages with the facts to make their own decisions against stereotypes and tropes. We are truly stronger together."

When Participants sign up at 2forseder.org they receive a free 2 for Seder Kit, which provides educational materials that help identify commonalities between religions and cultures. A fact sheet is also available.

2 For Seder is an initiative of Pittsburgh Interfaith Evolution (PIE), a non-profit based on the idea that every American and Canadian Jew can and should be involved in combatting anti-Semitism.

SOURCE 2 for Seder

Related Links

http://2forseder.org

