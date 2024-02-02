2 FUR DOODIE UNLEASHES INNOVATIVE DOG PRODUCT AT BARK IN THE PARK 2024

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2 Fur Doodie, a company dedicated to enhancing the bond between dogs and their owners, is excited to announce its official debut and product launch at the 2024 Bark in the Park event in Tampa, FL, presented by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay on Saturday, February 10th from 11am-3pm EST.

Bark in the Park, recognized as Tampa's favorite pet and family-friendly festival, provides the perfect backdrop for 2 Fur Doodie to introduce its revolutionary product designed to make walks more enjoyable for both dogs and their human companions.

At the event, 2 Fur Doodie will be introducing the innovative "2 Fur Doodie Pocket Pouch," a double pouch harness that allows dog owners to enjoy hands-free walks with their furry friends. The pocket pouch features a built-in bag dispenser and elastic pouches, making it convenient to handle "Doodie" while on the go.

"We created 2 Fur Doodie with the idea of making dog walking more enjoyable for both you and your furry friend. We are so excited to launch 2 Fur Doodie at 'Bark in the Park.' Our heartfelt gratitude goes to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay for their support," expressed Steve and Dawn Rosencrans, founders of 2 Fur Doodie.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the product firsthand, with samples on display. Additionally, the official website has been launched, providing a platform for dog lovers to learn more about this groundbreaking product. Don't miss the chance to join 2 Fur Doodie at Bark in the Park for an unforgettable experience of innovation and celebration of the bond between dogs and their owners. Visit www.2furdoodie.com to learn more.

About 2 Fur Doodie:

2 Fur Doodie was created by dog lovers with the aim of enhancing the joy of dog walking. The company is committed to providing quality products that prioritize the comfort and well-being of dogs, allowing both owners and their furry friends to enjoy every adventure together.

Press Contact:

Steve Rosencrans

2 Fur Doodie, Co-founder [email protected]

SOURCE 2 Fur Doodie