2 FUR DOODIE UNLEASHES INNOVATIVE DOG PRODUCT AT BARK IN THE PARK 2024

News provided by

2 Fur Doodie

02 Feb, 2024, 13:47 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2 Fur Doodie, a company dedicated to enhancing the bond between dogs and their owners, is excited to announce its official debut and product launch at the 2024 Bark in the Park event in Tampa, FL, presented by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay on Saturday, February 10th from 11am-3pm EST.

Bark in the Park, recognized as Tampa's favorite pet and family-friendly festival, provides the perfect backdrop for 2 Fur Doodie to introduce its revolutionary product designed to make walks more enjoyable for both dogs and their human companions.

At the event, 2 Fur Doodie will be introducing the innovative "2 Fur Doodie Pocket Pouch," a double pouch harness that allows dog owners to enjoy hands-free walks with their furry friends. The pocket pouch features a built-in bag dispenser and elastic pouches, making it convenient to handle "Doodie" while on the go.

"We created 2 Fur Doodie with the idea of making dog walking more enjoyable for both you and your furry friend. We are so excited to launch 2 Fur Doodie at 'Bark in the Park.' Our heartfelt gratitude goes to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay for their support," expressed Steve and Dawn Rosencrans, founders of 2 Fur Doodie.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the product firsthand, with samples on display. Additionally, the official website has been launched, providing a platform for dog lovers to learn more about this groundbreaking product. Don't miss the chance to join 2 Fur Doodie at Bark in the Park for an unforgettable experience of innovation and celebration of the bond between dogs and their owners. Visit www.2furdoodie.com to learn more.

About 2 Fur Doodie:

2 Fur Doodie was created by dog lovers with the aim of enhancing the joy of dog walking. The company is committed to providing quality products that prioritize the comfort and well-being of dogs, allowing both owners and their furry friends to enjoy every adventure together.

Press Contact:
Steve Rosencrans
2 Fur Doodie, Co-founder [email protected]

SOURCE 2 Fur Doodie

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.