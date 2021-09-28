2 In 5 People Are Content Creators: Shure Unveils Findings From Futuresource's New Study

These individuals spent more than 75% more money on their passion projects in 2020 compared to 2019. And, even as the world has slowly reopened to more typical routines, creators aren't slowing down.

Based on Futuresource's data, most content creators (65%) shared that they expected the time they spend on their work to increase over the next 12 months. More than half (59%) of those same individuals are already spending more than three hours a week crafting content.

The study also found that creatives are bringing their passions to life through all types and styles of content. The 40 million+ audio content creators are making music, DJ'ing, beat-making, crafting social content and videos, podcasting, and streaming their video gameplay.

When making great content, it is paramount that creators understand how to capture the best quality audio. That's why nearly half (45%) of creators have invested in new equipment to improve their audio over the last year. To make this vitally important decision easier, Shure has developed this easy-to-follow visual guide to direct anyone to the best mics for their specific needs, including the new MV7X and MV88+ Stereo USB microphones, detailed below.

MV7X Podcast Microphone

Best For: Podcasters, Streamers, Radio hosts, and Musicians with Audio Interfaces – Perfect for Professional and Home Recording Studios

Price: $179



The MV7X Podcast Microphone is an XLR-only dynamic microphone with a cardioid pick-up pattern that features Voice Isolation Technology, is compatible with all audio interfaces, and serves as a professional solution for podcasters and musicians.

MV88+ Stereo USB Microphone

Best For: Musicians, Beat Making and Sampling, On-The-Go Producers and Sound Engineers

Price: $199



The MV88+ Stereo USB Microphone is a compact, easy-to-use, and versatile microphone that can record vocals and a variety of instruments directly to a Mac or Windows computer. Using the free ShurePlus MOTIV™ Desktop App, users can select from various pick-up patterns (Mono, Stereo, Bi-Directional, and Raw Mid-Side) as well as set Gain, Limiter, Compression, EQ, and Monitor Mix.

MV7 Podcast Microphone

Best For: All Content Creators, especially Podcasters, Gamers, Streamers, and Musicians who already own a mic stand or boom arm

Price: $249



The MV7 Podcast Microphone is a dynamic microphone with both USB and XLR outputs for use with computers and professional interfaces. The MV7 easily connects with a USB so users can explore additional features. With Auto Level Mode, the MV7 will adjust gain in real time to give a consistent output level, no matter if recording or streaming.

MV7 Podcast Kit

Best For: Podcasters, Gamers, Streamers, & Musicians looking for a full-package solution

Price: $269



The MV7 Podcast Kit is a premium, all-in-one solution designed to address the versatility required by modern creators. With the same great features of the MV7 Podcast Microphone, including the ShurePlus MOTIV™ Desktop App, XLR and USB connectivity, USB-A/USB-C cables and a Manfrotto PIXI mini tripod included, creators have all they need to get started right out of the box.

MV88+ Video Kit

Best For: Bloggers, Videographers, Adventurers, Mobile Content Creators

Price: $249



The MV88+ Video Kit transforms any smartphone into a professional-level mobile audio and video rig. The kit includes a Manfrotto® PIXI tripod, phone clamp, and mount, as well as iOS and USB-C cables for next-level compatibility and connectivity. Download the ShurePlus MOTIV Audio or Video App to configure the MV88+ and select from various pick-up patterns, as well as set Gain, Limiter, Compression, EQ, and Monitor Mix.

For more information on Shure's collection of premium microphones for all types of content creation, visit shure.com.

About Shure

Shure (www.shure.com) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

About Futuresource

Futuresource Consulting (www.futuresource-consulting.com) is a market research and consulting company, providing its clients with expertise in Professional AV, Consumer Electronics, Education Technology, Content & Entertainment, Professional Broadcast, and Automotive. Combining strong methodologies and unsurpassed data refinement with in-depth market knowledge and forecasting, Futuresource provide the latest insights and technological developments to drive business decision-making.

Senior Market Analyst James Kirby manages the Professional Audio team at Futuresource, reporting and consulting across various product categories including Professional Loudspeakers, Microphones, Amplifiers, Mixers, Content Creation, DSP, Audio Collaboration, and more. Harnessing his personal experiences as an end-user in these markets, James is driven by his enthusiasm and passion to bring high-quality research to the pro audio industry. James was recently mentioned in Installation Magazine's Pro AV Watch List for 2021, listed as part of the 25 biggest influencers in AV.

