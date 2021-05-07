2 Job Fairs Hosted by 5 Companies Coming Soon in Marlborough!

They have all recently noticed an increased need for employees to meet customer demand and between them, there are over 750 available positions. Representatives from each company will be on hand to conduct same day interviews and same day hiring! No appointments are required and applicants can complete applications onsite.

The wide variety of available positions ranges from management, servers, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, attractions, facilities, party hosts and sales. Any employee hired during the job fair who works for 90 days will be entered for a chance to win a $750 bonus.

The event will be held at 21 Apex Drive in Marlborough, MA from 4-7pm on May 12 and 10am-2pm on May 16.

SOURCE Apex Entertainment LLC

Related Links

apexentertainment.com

