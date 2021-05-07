2 Job Fairs Hosted by 5 Companies Coming Soon in Marlborough!
May 07, 2021, 06:59 ET
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Entertainment in Marlborough, MA will be the site of 2 upcoming job fairs, Wednesday May 12 and Sunday May 16, with 5 local companies actively seeking new employees. The Fairfield Inn, Hyatt Place, 110 Grill, Evviva Trattoria and Apex Entertainment, all conveniently located in The Apex Plaza in Marlborough on Rt. 20, are conducting this job fair and are all offering various full and part time positions.
They have all recently noticed an increased need for employees to meet customer demand and between them, there are over 750 available positions. Representatives from each company will be on hand to conduct same day interviews and same day hiring! No appointments are required and applicants can complete applications onsite.
The wide variety of available positions ranges from management, servers, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, attractions, facilities, party hosts and sales. Any employee hired during the job fair who works for 90 days will be entered for a chance to win a $750 bonus.
The event will be held at 21 Apex Drive in Marlborough, MA from 4-7pm on May 12 and 10am-2pm on May 16.
SOURCE Apex Entertainment LLC
Share this article