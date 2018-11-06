$2 Million Gift Puts Students First at Wabash College

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A $2 million unrestricted gift will continue the commitment Steve Bowen '68 and his wife, Joanie, have been making to Wabash College for more than 50 years.

The unrestricted gift allows the College's administration, in collaboration with the Board of Trustees, to meet the College's most pressing needs and to invest in innovative new programs.

"The College should spend the money in a way they think is best. I believe in the leadership of the College, and I believe in the Board of Trustees. I trust the College to spend it wisely," said Steve Bowen.

Bowen served as the Chair of the Board from 2007 to 2017 and understands the importance of unrestricted gifts and the flexibility that comes with them. During his tenure, he helped create the William C. Placher Fund, an endowment that provides funding for faculty salaries.

Though a lot of things have changed in his years with the College, Bowen is always impressed at the "great history we have here of great professors."

"There aren't too many of the current traditions that were around when I was in school," Bowen said. "But there are two things that endure: extraordinary teaching and academic rigor. To me, these are the traditions that matter and must continue."

When Bowen ended his tenure on the board, he was the fifth longest-serving chair in the College's 186-year history. As a tribute, Wabash President Gregory D. Hess announced the establishment of the Stephen S. Bowen Professorship in the Liberal Arts.

"Steve and Joanie have been exceptional ambassadors for and stewards of Wabash College," said Wabash President Gregory D. Hess. "Though each connected to Wabash through different paths, they have always been strong and consistent in the importance of the College's mission to transform lives."

After retiring from practicing law for 42 years, Bowen was asked to teach a religion course at Wabash during the fall semesters. He started teaching theological ethics and is now helping Professor of Religion Derek Nelson teach a senior colloquium and a freshman tutorial.

