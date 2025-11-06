2-Minute PowerHIVE™ Reloads Reshape Forklift Operations with 250,000 Battery Swaps

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric's PowerHIVE™ , an autonomous forklift battery management system, has surpassed 250,000 battery swaps, marking the system's rapid adoption and impact in customer facilities across the country. The first national provider of forklift and facility power systems, Concentric designed PowerHIVE™ to increase productivity, reclaim warehouse space and improve safety, autonomously delivering a better power experience over time to every forklift operator.

"Reaching 250,000 forklift battery swaps in such a short period reflects what our customers already know: PowerHIVE works," said John Winter, President & CEO of Concentric. "The first 100,000 swaps took 20 months. The next 150,000 happened in seven. That is exponential growth fueled by simplicity and results."

The Forklift Power Challenge, Solved

With 70% of forklifts now electric, large fleets still face persistent power headaches. Lithium batteries promised improvements but require expansive electrical installations yet still require operators to manage charging and deal with idle forklifts and ancillary equipment. PowerHIVE™ addresses the root issue by standardizing batteries to a single size and centralizing charging in a compact footprint. Operators never touch a battery, and reloads take two minutes.

PowerHIVE™ helps facilities accelerate their transition from lead-acid to lithium-ion fleets by eliminating expensive charging infrastructure, cutting downtime, and reclaiming valuable floor space. The result: forklifts stay productive, operators stay on the floor, and facilities avoid the charging bottlenecks that slow growth.

Autonomous Forklift Power Management

PowerHIVE™ delivers returns across critical operational areas:

Productivity: Facilities immediately realize a 5-12% increase in their throughput KPIs across receiving, shipping and production processes.

Facilities immediately realize a 5-12% increase in their throughput KPIs across receiving, shipping and production processes. Safety & Labor : Zero-touch power eliminates operator handling of 3,000 lb. batteries and reduces lost time, increasing pallet throughput by up to 15%.

: Zero-touch power eliminates operator handling of 3,000 lb. batteries and reduces lost time, increasing pallet throughput by up to 15%. Fleet & Space : Standardized batteries often enable a 10% reduction in fleet size while freeing as much as 80% of battery room space for revenue-generating storage.

: Standardized batteries often enable a 10% reduction in fleet size while freeing as much as 80% of battery room space for revenue-generating storage. Energy & Sustainability: Customers report up to 37% reductions in kWh usage, alongside elimination of millions of pounds of lead and acid and thousands of metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

Earlier this year, PowerHIVE™ was named the winner of MHI's 2025 Innovation Award in the Best Innovation of an Existing Product category, further underscoring its role in redefining forklift power management.

About Concentric

Concentric, the national, distributed power services organization, delivers resilient and sustainable facility power systems for critical power and forklift mobility. The company's signature solutions, GuaranteedPOWER® and PerpetualPOWER®, improve reliability, sustainability and safety for facility leaders nationwide. Learn more at concentricusa.com .

