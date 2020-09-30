2 New Autism Therapy Centers Open in Colorado

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavioral Innovations, a leader in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) for autism since 2000, expands its presence in Colorado with two new centers in Arvada and the Highlands Ranch area in East Littleton.

With over 50 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado, Behavioral Innovations has established itself as a leading services provider for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Along with their other centers in East Littleton and Commerce City, the company hopes to provide greater ease of access for families in the Denver metro area.

Behavioral Innovations is renowned for delivering science-backed 1-to-1 personalized treatment plans. These are taught in a fun and interactive environment at their centers to help every child reach their potential.

The Arvada Autism Treatment Center is located at 14950 West 64th Avenue, Unit C, Arvada, CO 80007 and provides easy access to neighboring communities of Golden and Leyden. The Highlands Ranch location is the company's 2nd center in Littleton, and situated at 8151 Southpark Lane, Suite 100, Littleton, CO 80120 - near the intersection of Hwy 470 & 85.

"The Arvada and Highlands Ranch locations represent our 2nd and 3rd locations in the Denver metro area, with additional locations currently in-process. We are laser-focused on providing safe, welcoming, and conveniently located centers. We look forward to expanding our presence in the area and providing a best-in-class experience for our clinicians and the children and families we serve," said Dave Briedis, Chief Growth Officer at Behavioral Innovations.

More information about Behavioral Innovations and its centers can be found on their website or by contacting (720) 642-7019.

About Behavioral Innovations

Behavioral Innovations was founded 20 years ago when Behavior Analysts Lori Russo, Carla Edwards, and Billy Edwards noticed a lack of available resources to assist children diagnosed with autism. Their first ABA-based autism therapy center was opened in Dallas, Texas in 2003. Teams at the centers demonstrate passion and dedication to improving the lives of children on the autism spectrum and their families, and specialized admissions, insurance, billing, and operations team members assist families through the complete parent journey.

