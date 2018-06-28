2 New Casinos Open in Atlantic City Hoping to Succeed Where Trump Taj Mahal Failed

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, who's giving away a Tesla Model S as part of its launch activities seeks to re-establish Atlantic City as a premier luxury entertainment destination for the East Coast by bringing in top billing acts like Carrie Underwood (June 29th), Pitbull (June 30th), Florida Georgia Line (July 13th), and Maroon 5 (July 15th). Hard Rock Online Casino, will also open to the public (+21) on June 28th, accepting online slots, video poker, and table games players who are physically in the state of New Jersey, regardless of residence. Hard Rock will surely add sports betting to their online portfolio given the Supreme Court's May 14th Ruling to overturn PASPA.

Ocean Resort AC will compete with Hard Rock's launch by offering free parking all summer, which will be a major draw due to the large out of State population that visits AC during the summer. Ocean Resort boasts the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and will be hosting live boxing matches as soon as August 18th's bout between heavyweight contenders Bryant Jennings and Joseph Parker. Ocean online casino has not yet set a launch date.

Atlantic City is now home to 9 casinos, sharing a total annual industry revenue of $245 million. Some fear that Atlantic City cannot support another two casinos, however a rumored 3,000 jobs have been added by Hard Rock alone, and the entertainment acts will certainly draw crowds from surrounding Delaware and land-locked Pennsylvania. With offline and online sports betting being regulated in New Jersey in June 2018, the prospects are strong for the state to draw in more domestic tourism from people looking gamble legally.

For more information, visit https://www.bonusseeker.com.

About BonusSeeker:

BonusSeeker is a leading source for iGaming news, online games, and online-casino promotions in the U.S. regulated online gaming markets.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2-new-casinos-open-in-atlantic-city-hoping-to-succeed-where-trump-taj-mahal-failed-300674439.html

SOURCE BonusSeeker.com

Related Links

http://BonusSeeker.com

