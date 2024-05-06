2 People Injured in Truck Accident on U.S. 81 in Montague County

RINGGOLD, Texas, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, extends its thoughts and support to the individuals injured in a truck accident that occurred on April 1, 2024, around 6:15 p.m. along U.S. Highway 81 in Montague County, TX .

Details About the Montague County Truck Accident:

According to authorities, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were traveling in a northbound Hyundai Elantra on U.S. 81, north of the Pump Station Road intersection when the accident occurred.

Reports indicate that the weather and road conditions in the area at the time were rainy and wet, with areas of standing water. A southbound 18-wheeler on the highway reportedly hydroplaned and lost control, veering left, crossing over the centerline, and entering the northbound lane. This led to a collision between the 18-wheeler and the Elantra. The impact forced the Elantra off the right side of the road, where it came to a stop facing east in the roadside ditch.

The 19-year-old man from the Elantra suffered serious injuries, while the woman sustained minor injuries. Both individuals were promptly transported to local medical facilities by emergency medical services to receive necessary treatment. No other injuries have been reported and the crash is still under investigation.

