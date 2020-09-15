2 Top Atlanta Companies Merge Operations

With more than 25 combined years servicing multi-location and franchise brands, the combination of Qiigo and Listen360's digital marketing expertise and highly specialized customer retention services will be the first of its kind to provide a 360° approach to helping businesses understand the full lifecycle of a customer. With enriched consumer insights, leading brands will be able to acquire and retain more customers, unlock new ROI data, and know exactly what decisions need to be made to build a more profitable, customer-centric business.

The announcement of Qiigo and Listen360's operational merge comes on the heels of the recent acquisition of both companies by Evercommerce, a multi-vertical portfolio of marketing, business management, and customer experience software solutions. Leading the charge of integrating Qiigo and Listen360 will be veteran operations and business development executive, Jay Kuhlman. As president of both Listen360 and Qiigo, Jay will help drive the combined vision and mission and build upon the already stellar success rate of the two companies.

"We believe that authentic, human connection fuels successful, longstanding businesses; the ones that are capable of weathering the world's many storms, much like what we've experienced this year. Every touchpoint and interaction matters more now than it ever has before. Qiigo and Listen360 have come together to help local businesses connect with their consumers on a much deeper and broader scale - from the very initial impression their brand makes to the everlasting one it leaves."



More about Qiigo:

Qiigo is a digital marketing solutions company focused on supporting national brands and their locations. Through superior service and a comprehensive technology platform, Qiigo provides successful, measurable, and manageable results, helping businesses unlock their digital potential.

More about Listen360:

Listen360 helps businesses understand and build relationships with their customers. Listen360's software compiles customer feedback in real time and in one place, so brands can address complaints quickly, keep existing customers happy, and win more referrals for the business.

