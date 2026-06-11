20,000x Faster Grid Calculations: envelio Unlocks More Grid Capacity and Accelerates Speed to Power with Game-Changing GPU-based Power Flow Solver

Up to 20,000 times faster: The new GPU-based solver significantly accelerates power flow calculations compared to industry standard legacy tools

Transparency & reliability: Physics-first results instead of AI "black box" approach

Game-changer to unlocking grid capacity: The patent-pending solution is the key for more flexible grids and achieving a higher speed to power for distributed generation, data centers and other loads

BOSTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- envelio has achieved a technological breakthrough: the grid tech company has developed a GPU-based power flow solver that cuts the time required for annual time-series simulations from days or weeks to less than 30 seconds—up to 20,000 times faster than industry-standard processes relying on desktop grid calculation tools. For the first time, utilities can run continuous, large-scale grid simulations as part of their daily operations, fundamentally changing how grid capacity is assessed, unlocked, and managed.

The timing could not be more critical. More than 2,500 gigawatts (GW) of generation, storage, and large industrial projects are currently waiting in grid connection queues worldwide—and that figure only counts large-scale requests in the megawatt range. Data centers urgently needed for AI infrastructure, EV charging networks, heat pumps, and renewable generation assets are all stuck in the same bottleneck.

envelio GPU-based Power Flow Solver: 20,000x Faster Grid Calculations Post this

This is precisely the problem that envelio's new GPU-based power flow solver addresses: "Flexible, transparent grid management relies on complex time-series simulations, a process that traditionally took days or even weeks with legacy desktop grid calculation tools and fragile scripting around the solver core," says Luigi Montana, CEO of envelio, Inc. "Our new solver reduces annual time-series simulations to less than 30 seconds, achieving performance up to 20,000 times faster than processes relying on conventional desktop solvers."

This high-performance solver allows utilities to simulate in real time how the grid will behave when new loads such as data centers, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, heat pumps or generators such as solar systems, wind farms, or battery energy storage systems want to get connected. Combined with the underlying digital twin of the power grid within envelio's Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP), it enables new use cases that were previously not feasible.

Unlike black-box, AI-based estimation approaches, the new technology performs physics-based calculations on a digital twin of the grid. This gives utilities results that their engineers can trust while enabling large-scale scenario simulations, faster interconnection assessments, more flexible grid operations, and more informed grid investment decisions.

"Utilities are under growing pressure to evaluate significantly more interconnection requests, scenarios and flexibility options within tight timelines," Montana said. "Our GPU-based solver fundamentally changes how utilities approach grid planning by replacing periodic, worst-case analysis with continuous, time-series-based decision-making. This enables utilities to make better use of existing grid capacity, prioritize investments more effectively, and support a more cost-efficient energy transition."

Physics-first trust at GPU speed instead of AI estimations

Some providers have responded to the demand for faster simulations by turning to AI-based estimation—trading accuracy for speed. envelio has taken a fundamentally different approach.

"The need for faster simulation is so high that solutions have emerged in the industry that rely on AI-based estimation just to speed things up. We have opted to still accurately solve the real physics in the grid—but with a new technology that is at least as fast as, if not faster than, AI-based estimation approaches out there," explains Dr. Fabian Potratz, CTO of envelio GmbH.

envelio's solver is built on deterministic, physics-based models grounded in established electrical engineering principles—not statistical approximations trained on synthetic data. For dependable grid decisions, envelio uses a true AC power flow model, capturing complex voltage behavior and reactive power effects in distribution grids. Results are fully transparent and auditable, giving utility engineers outputs they can verify, trust, and stand behind. GPU architecture delivers this engineering-grade reliability through massive parallelization, simultaneously computing across scenarios, time steps, and grid segments. Speed without trust is not a solution.

Unlocking new potential for power grid infrastructure

The high-performance solver delivers tangible benefits across key areas of power grid planning and operations:

Faster interconnection studies: New loads and distributed energy resources (DERs) can be evaluated significantly faster, reducing waiting times and allowing the analysis of more complex interconnection solutions based on flexible operating agreements. This helps shorten project timelines for developers while reducing engineering workloads for utilities.

New loads and distributed energy resources (DERs) can be evaluated significantly faster, reducing waiting times and allowing the analysis of more complex interconnection solutions based on flexible operating agreements. This helps shorten project timelines for developers while reducing engineering workloads for utilities. Advanced hosting capacity analysis: Utilities gain a detailed and time series–based understanding of how much additional load or generation each feeder can accommodate before limits are reached, instead of relying only on worst case evaluations. This reduces uncertainty for DER, data center, and battery storage developers while enabling more reliable site selection without unexpected costs.

Utilities gain a detailed and time series–based understanding of how much additional load or generation each feeder can accommodate before limits are reached, instead of relying only on worst case evaluations. This reduces uncertainty for DER, data center, and battery storage developers while enabling more reliable site selection without unexpected costs. Better utilization of existing infrastructure: More comprehensive simulations enable utilities to maximize available power grid capacity before investing in expansion.

More comprehensive simulations enable utilities to maximize available power grid capacity before investing in expansion. Improved investment decisions: Instead of relying on a few standard scenarios, utilities can now run millions of scenarios to identify the most targeted grid investments—and save billions in unnecessary upgrade costs.

Instead of relying on a few standard scenarios, utilities can now run millions of scenarios to identify the most targeted grid investments—and save billions in unnecessary upgrade costs. Flexibility embedded end-to-end into grid processes: The increased computational performance enables more flexible grid management throughout the core processes, from planning to operation.

The GPU-based solver enhances the IGP's existing Grid Hub functionality. It has been integrated into select time-series and hosting capacity workflows and is currently available. Further expansion to additional use cases is planned throughout the year.

"We see the GPU-based solver as a major breakthrough for the industry. It enables entirely new approaches to grid planning, interconnection studies, and grid operations, including large-scale scenario analysis and smarter interconnection assessments that were not previously feasible. We will leverage this technology across the entire Intelligent Grid Platform to help utilities modernize grid planning and operations while supporting rising electricity demand driven by electrification and the AI-fueled data center boom," Montana concluded.

About the Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP)

envelio's Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP) is a comprehensive software solution for the efficient planning and operational management of power grids, providing a digital twin that processes, corrects and visualizes existing data. As the need for grid investment and complexity increases amid a high volume of interconnections, the platform's holistic approach ensures that grid data and planning drive effective investments, enhance grid reliability, and enable scalable processes. Thanks to the modular architecture of the award-winning software, it adapts to utilities of all sizes, making it a unique solution to the challenges of decentralized energy supply and distribution grid expansion. envelio's IGP empowers utilities to optimize and automate processes, laying the foundation for a rapid and decentralized global energy transition.

About envelio

envelio Inc. delivers software that helps electric utilities plan, interconnect, and operate distribution grids more efficiently and with greater transparency. Its Intelligent Grid Platform, used by more than 90 utilities worldwide, provides computable distribution grid models to support hosting capacity analysis, interconnection studies, load flow analysis, and grid upgrade planning. Founded in Boston in May 2024, envelio, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of envelio GmbH, an award-winning energy software company. envelio GmbH, founded in 2017, is based in Cologne, Germany.

SOURCE envelio, Inc.