Membership connects envelio with utilities and policymakers shaping the future of the U.S. electric grid.

BOSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- envelio, Inc., a provider of advanced grid planning and interconnection software for electric utilities, has joined The GridWise Alliance, a coalition of electricity industry stakeholders advancing a more secure, reliable, resilient and affordable U.S. grid.

Membership connects envelio with utilities and policymakers shaping the future of the U.S. electric grid. Post this envelio joins The GridWise Alliance to advance U.S. grid modernization.

The GridWise Alliance is a Washington, D.C.-based organization that brings together utilities, technology providers, policymakers and other stakeholders to advance grid modernization and support decarbonization of the U.S. economy. Through policy engagement, industry collaboration and working groups, the alliance focuses on accelerating innovation, informing regulatory priorities and supporting grid investment across the electricity ecosystem.

The membership positions envelio within a network of industry stakeholders influencing policy, technology and investment priorities for the U.S. electric grid. Interconnection request queues have reached record levels, and distributed energy resources (DERs), including rooftop solar and battery storage, are connecting to the grid at increasing scale. Utilities are under mounting pressure to modernize grid planning and interconnection processes and need software solutions that can keep pace with the scale and complexity of today's grid.

envelio's Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP) provides a unified, data-driven foundation for distribution system planning, interconnection studies and grid operations. The IGP replaces fragmented and manual processes with computable grid models and automated analysis workflows. This improves transparency, accelerates decision-making and supports more targeted grid investment.

Through its membership in The GridWise Alliance, envelio will contribute to working groups focused on grid investment, technology policy and DER integration, collaborating with industry leaders to advance practical approaches to grid modernization.

"We're delighted to welcome envelio to GridWise Alliance," said Karen Wayland, CEO, GridWise Alliance. "Their software‑driven approach to grid planning and interconnection will help utilities cut interconnection backlogs and integrate DERs safely, reliably, and cost‑effectively. We look forward to their contributions as we work together to create a more modern, reliable, resilient, secure, and affordable grid."

"Grid modernization requires close collaboration between utilities, technology providers and policymakers," said Luigi Montana, CEO of envelio, Inc. "Through our participation in The GridWise Alliance, we look forward to contributing to industry discussions on policy, technology and investment priorities, while supporting utilities with solutions that improve planning and interconnection processes."

About envelio, Inc.

envelio, Inc. delivers software that helps electric utilities plan, interconnect, and operate distribution grids more efficiently and with greater transparency. Its Intelligent Grid Platform provides utilities with computable distribution grid models to support hosting capacity analysis, interconnection studies, load flow analysis, and grid upgrade planning. envelio, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of envelio GmbH, an energy software company serving utilities worldwide.

About The GridWise Alliance:

The GridWise Alliance leads a diverse membership of electricity industry stakeholders focused on accelerating innovation that delivers a more secure, reliable, resilient, and affordable grid to support decarbonization of the U.S. economy. For more information about the GridWise Alliance, visit: www.gridwise.org.

SOURCE envelio, Inc.