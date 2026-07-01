envelio Wins Reuters Events Grid Infrastructure Award

Reuters Events Grid Infrastructure Award: envelio won the Technologies of Change category, recognizing technologies that deliver measurable value and can be deployed at scale.

envelio won the category, recognizing technologies that deliver measurable value and can be deployed at scale. Award-winning Intelligent Grid Platform: The IGP helps utilities modernize grid planning, interconnections, and operations through digital twins, automation, and advanced engineering workflows.

The IGP helps utilities modernize grid planning, interconnections, and operations through digital twins, automation, and advanced engineering workflows. Latest innovation: envelio recently introduced a patent-pending GPU-based power flow solver that reduces annual time-series simulations from days or weeks to less than 30 seconds.

BOSTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- envelio, a provider of advanced grid planning and interconnection software for electric utilities, has won the Reuters Events Grid Infrastructure Award in the Technologies of Change category at the Reuters Events Energy Industry Awards, held June 22 in New York City.

Luigi Montana, CEO of envelio Inc., accepted the Reuters Events Grid Infrastructure Award in New York.

The Reuters Events Grid Infrastructure Award recognizes technologies that deliver measurable value under real-world conditions and can be deployed at scale. Winners are selected based on their contribution to advancing grid modernization, resilience, and innovation while delivering tangible value to utilities and the broader energy industry.

The honor is particularly meaningful given the exceptional caliber of this year's finalists, which included innovators such as Tapestry, a Google X moonshot, and other companies shaping the future of the energy industry.

The award recognizes the impact of envelio's Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP), which enables utilities to create a computable digital twin of their distribution network and automate critical engineering processes across grid planning, interconnections, and operations.

As utilities face rising interconnection volumes, increasing electrification, growing distributed energy resource (DER) adoption, and mounting pressure to optimize grid investments, the IGP transforms fragmented data into actionable insights—providing a transparent, scalable foundation for faster engineering decisions and more efficient grid modernization.

"We are honored to receive this award from Reuters Events," said Luigi Montana, CEO of envelio Inc. "This award reflects the trust our utility customers place in us and the dedication of our team. As utilities navigate growing interconnection volumes and increasing grid complexity, they need faster, more informed engineering decisions, and we're proud the Intelligent Grid Platform is helping make that possible."

More than 90 utilities worldwide already use the Intelligent Grid Platform to improve grid transparency, accelerate interconnection processes, enhance planning capabilities, and support long-term grid modernization initiatives.

Advancing Grid Studies with a GPU-Based Power Flow Solver

The award also reflects envelio's continued commitment to innovation. In June, the company announced a patent-pending GPU-based power flow solver that reduces annual time-series simulation runtimes from days—or even weeks—to less than 30 seconds, making it up to 20,000 times faster than processes relying on conventional desktop-based grid calculation tools.

Unlike AI-based estimation approaches, the GPU-based solver performs physics-based calculations on a computable digital twin, enabling trusted engineering results while supporting large-scale scenario simulations, faster interconnection assessments, more flexible grid operations, and more informed grid investment decisions.

"This award validates the importance of equipping utilities with the digital tools needed to manage increasing grid complexity," added Montana. "The future grid requires faster, more transparent, and more scalable decision-making. From digital twins and automated engineering workflows to breakthroughs like our GPU-based power flow solver, we remain focused on helping utilities unlock more value from existing infrastructure, accelerate interconnections, and plan for the future with confidence."

About the Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP)

envelio's Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP) is a comprehensive software solution for the efficient planning and operational management of power grids, providing a digital twin that processes, corrects and visualizes existing data. As the need for grid investment and complexity increases amid a high volume of interconnections, the platform's holistic approach ensures that grid data and planning drive effective investments, enhance grid reliability, and enable scalable processes. Thanks to the modular architecture of the award-winning software, it adapts to utilities of all sizes, making it a unique solution to the challenges of decentralized energy supply and distribution grid expansion. envelio's IGP empowers utilities to optimize and automate processes, laying the foundation for a rapid and decentralized global energy transition.

About envelio Inc.

envelio Inc. delivers software that helps electric utilities plan, interconnect, and operate distribution grids more efficiently and with greater transparency. Its Intelligent Grid Platform, used by more than 90 utilities worldwide, provides computable distribution grid models to support hosting capacity analysis, interconnection studies, load flow analysis, and grid upgrade planning. Founded in Boston in May 2024, envelio, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of envelio GmbH, an award-winning energy software company. envelio GmbH, founded in 2017, is based in Cologne, Germany.

SOURCE envelio, Inc.