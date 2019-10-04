20,128 Days of Data
Oct 04, 2019, 08:34 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven Fox and Healthcare Analyst Joseph Person recently presented The Power and Value of Your Data to a standing room only audience at the Home Care Association of America annual meeting in Tucson, Arizona. The presentation detailed the seismic shift in medicine and healthcare from trust to doubt and prerogative to accountability. The growth and inevitable shift to value based payment and Medicare Advantage programs was addressed. The importance of real-time patient generated health data and telehealth were validated by 20,128 days of patient data through the Home Care MetricsSM program.
The Home Care MetricsSM Study
N=37
Mean Age: 86.3 (65-104 years)
Number of Chronic Conditions 3.8
|
Medicare
|
HCM
|
30 Day Readmission Rate
|
13.9%
|
0.25%
|
30 Day Fall Rate
|
36.9%
|
0.25%
|
30 Day ER Visits Rate
|
18.2%
|
0.93%
Home Care MetricsSM is a telehealth platform use by complex chronically ill patients to prevent and avoid hospitalizations and emergency room care.
Contact:
Steven C. Fox D.O., Home Care MetricsSM
Phone: 312-953-5202
Email: 224226@email4pr.com
SOURCE Home Care Metrics
