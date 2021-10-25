20.25% Y-O-Y Growth Rate for Marijuana Market in 2021 | How Aurora Cannabis Inc. will Create Fortune worth Millions | Technavio

The marijuana market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by the rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing marijuana.

The Marijuana Market is segmented by Product (Medical marijuana and Recreational marijuana) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Marijuana Market Covers the Following Areas:

Marijuana Market Sizing

Marijuana Market Forecast

Marijuana Market Analysis

Marijuana Market Vendors

Marijuana Market Segmentation

Companies Mentioned

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Bhang Corp.

Canopy Growth Corp.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Medical Marijuana Inc.

MM Enterprises USA LLC

LLC Tikun Olam

Tilray Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Marijuana Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.54% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 28.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 90% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Corp., Canopy Growth Corp., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lexaria Bioscience Corp., Medical Marijuana Inc., MM Enterprises USA LLC, Tikun Olam, Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Medical marijuana - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Recreational marijuana - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

