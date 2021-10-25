20.25% Y-O-Y Growth Rate for Marijuana Market in 2021 | How Aurora Cannabis Inc. will Create Fortune worth Millions | Technavio

Oct 25, 2021, 07:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The marijuana market to grow by USD 28.72 billion at a CAGR of 22.54% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio.
The marijuana market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by the rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing marijuana.
The Marijuana Market is segmented by Product (Medical marijuana and Recreational marijuana) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Marijuana Market Covers the Following Areas:
Companies Mentioned
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Bhang Corp.
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
- Medical Marijuana Inc.
- MM Enterprises USA LLC
- Tikun Olam
- Tilray Inc.
- VIVO Cannabis Inc.
|
Marijuana Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.54%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 28.72 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.25
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 90%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Australia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Corp., Canopy Growth Corp., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lexaria Bioscience Corp., Medical Marijuana Inc., MM Enterprises USA LLC, Tikun Olam, Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Medical marijuana - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Recreational marijuana - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Bhang Corp.
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
- Medical Marijuana Inc.
- MM Enterprises USA LLC
- Tikun Olam
- Tilray Inc.
- VIVO Cannabis Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
