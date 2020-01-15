$20+ Billion Agricultural Robots Market Forecast Report, 2025 - Analyzed by Offering, Type, Farming Environment, Farm Produce, Application and Geography
Jan 15, 2020, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Robots Market by Offering, Type (UAVs, Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems), Farming Environment, Farm Produce, Application (Harvest Management, Field Farming), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural robots market is estimated to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5 billion in 2019; growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2020 to 2025. In terms of volume, the shipment is expected to reach 561,849 units by 2025 from 127,298 units in 2019; growing at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.
A shortage of new farmers, as indicated by the rising average age of farmers is driving the further use of automated agricultural equipment as well as the development of new agricultural robots. Development is taking place in all aspects of agriculture, such as imaging, navigation, planting, weeding, and harvesting.
Large farms are also collaborating with companies developing agricultural technology to drive down costs and to maintain their cost advantage in the market. Increasing the requirement for food globally will also require increasing productivity, which can only be achieved through robotic automation.
UAVs are expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period
UAVs are expected to maintain the largest share of the market compared to other agricultural robots. Drones are the most inexpensive agricultural robots and can be deployed in all farms regarding their size. Different variants of drones are available for different tasks.
Fixed-wing drones, offered by companies such as AgEagle Aerial Systems (US) are suitable for crop and livestock imaging. Rotary blade drones, such as those offered by DJI (China) have a more stable flight and can be used for precision spraying applications. Most drone manufacturers also offer specialized software for farmers to gain actionable insights from captured data.
Hardware components are expected to have the largest share of the market
Hardware components, consisting of automation & control Systems and sensing & monitoring devices will continue to have the largest share of the market compared to either software or services. As agricultural robots are highly specialized in their design, they require specialized mechanical components and sensors to operate. These add a significant cost to the price of a robot.
A strawberry picking robot cannot be programmed to be used for kiwi harvesting. Hardware systems are paramount to productivity, through faster working speed and reduced operational errors. Increased use of sensors and navigation modules in agricultural robots also contribute to the large market share of hardware.
The market in the US is expected to have the largest share of the market
Large farms and focus on agricultural productivity is one of the primary reason for the US having the largest market share when compared to other regions. With increasing restrictions on immigration and shortage of farm labor, large farms are investing in companies that develop agricultural robots. HARVEST CROO (US) is one such company and is mainly funded by large strawberry farm operators. Robotic harvesting vehicles are also being tested in Florida and California to harvest other fruits such as apples and grapes to automate labor-intensive tasks. Countries such as Canada, Mexico, and Brazil are also adopting various agricultural robots. Hence, North America is expected to have the highest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Agricultural Robots Market
4.2 Agricultural Robots Market, By Type
4.3 Agricultural Robots Market, By Offering
4.4 Agricultural Robots Market, By Farm Produce
4.5 Agricultural Robots Market in APAC, By Industry and By Country
4.6 Agricultural Robots Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Market Evolution
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Population and Increasing Labor Shortage Encouraging Automation
5.2.1.2 Maturing IoT and Navigation Technologies are Driving Down Cost of Automation
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Automation for Small Farms (10-1,000 Acres)
5.2.2.2 Technological Barriers Pertaining to Fully Autonomous Robots
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Untapped Scope and Market Potential for Automation in Agriculture
5.2.3.2 Use of Real-Time Multimodal Robot Systems in Field
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Concerns Over Data Privacy and Regulations
5.2.4.2 High Cost and Complexity of Fully Autonomous Robots
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Major Players in Agricultural Robots Market
6.2.1.1 Robot OEMs
6.2.1.2 Suppliers
6.2.1.3 IT/Big Data Companies
6.2.1.4 Software Solution Providers
6.2.1.5 Startups
6.2.1.6 Research Centers
6.3 Technology Roadmap
6.4 Pestle Analysis
6.4.1 Political Factors
6.4.2 Economic Factors
6.4.3 Social Factors
6.4.4 Technological Factors
6.4.4.1 Agricultural IoT
6.4.4.2 AI in Agriculture
6.4.5 Legal Factors
6.4.6 Environmental Factors
7 Agricultural Robots Market, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Automation & Control Systems
7.2.1.1 Displays
7.2.1.1.1 Farmers Can View Location, Fuel, and Steering Angle of Tractors Through Displays
7.2.1.2 Guidance & Steering
7.2.1.2.1 Many Tractors That Operate in Large Fields Utilize Automated Steering Or Auto-Steering
7.2.1.3 GPS/GNSS Systems
7.2.1.3.1 GPS/GNSS Systems are Used in Tractors and Autonomous Vehicles at Farms
7.2.1.4 Cameras
7.2.1.4.1 Spectral Imaging Allows Extraction of Information That Human Eyes Fail to Capture
7.2.1.4.2 Accumulation of Pests and Changes in Plant Color Appear in Infrared Frequencies Long Before They are Seen in Visible Spectrum
7.2.1.4.3 Thermal Cameras Can Identify Stress Caused in Crops Due to Improper Water Supply
7.2.1.4.4 Main Benefit of Lidar Cameras in Agriculture is 3D Mapping of Ground Elevation
7.2.1.4.5 High-Resolution Cameras Capture Detailed and Colored Photographs of Crops That Help in Studying Plant Health
7.2.1.5 Mobile Devices/Handheld Computers
7.2.1.5.1 Handheld Displays are Used to Guide Operators By Providing Real-Time Information on Various Inputs Such as Fertilizers, Pesticides, and Seeding
7.2.1.6 Flow & Application Control Devices
7.2.1.6.1 Flow & Application Control Devices Operate on Variable Rate Technology (VRT)
7.2.1.7 Others
7.2.2 Sensing & Monitoring Devices
7.2.2.1 Yield Monitors
7.2.2.1.1 Yield Monitoring Systems Can Detect Weed Levels in Crops
7.2.2.2 Soil Sensors
7.2.2.2.1 Electrochemical Sensors are Used to Measure Soil Nutrient Levels and Ph Concentrations
7.2.2.2.2 Moisture Sensors are Used to Manage Irrigation Systems Optimally
7.2.2.2.3 Thermistors, Thermocouples, Thermocouple Wires, and Averaging Thermocouples are Standard Soil Temperature Sensors
7.2.2.3 Water Sensors
7.2.2.3.1 Flow Sensors are Used for Water Sensing and Detecting Flow
7.2.2.4 Climate Sensors
7.2.2.4.1 Climate Sensors are Mostly Used for Indoor Applications in Greenhouses and Vertical Farms
7.2.2.5 Others
7.2.3 Software
7.2.3.1 Local/Web-Based Software
7.2.3.1.1 Web-Based Software are Popular Because They are Easy to Maintain and Update
7.2.3.2 Cloud-Based Software
7.2.3.2.1 Advantages Offered By Cloud-Based Farm Management Solutions Include Optimized Performance and Ease of Access
7.3 Services
7.3.1 System Integration & Consulting
7.3.1.1 System Integrators are Involved in Troubleshooting and Diagnosing Farm Management Solutions
7.3.2 Managed Services
7.3.2.1 Farm Operation Services
7.3.2.1.1 Farm Operation Services Help Generate Records and Integrate Unstructured Data
7.3.2.2 Data Services
7.3.2.2.1 Data Services Provide A Common Platform and Integrate Demand and Supply Side Participants
7.3.2.3 Analytics Services
7.3.2.3.1 Analytics Services Help Analyze Acquired Farm Data and Provide Real-Time Information
7.3.3 Connectivity Services
7.3.3.1 Connectivity Service Providers Provide Proper Connectivity Between Device Domain and End User Through Network Channel
7.3.4 Assisted Professional Services
7.3.4.1 Supply Chain Management Services
7.3.4.1.1 Service Providers Can Help Optimize Agricultural Supply Chain Facilities and Transportation
7.3.4.2 Climate Information Services
7.3.4.2.1 Climate Information Service Providers Keep Farmers Updated About Weather Condition
7.3.4.3 Others
7.3.5 Maintenance & Support Services
7.3.5.1 Maintenance & Support Services Include Troubleshooting Problems Related to Farming Software Solutions
8 Agricultural Robots Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones
8.2.1 Fixed-Wing Drones
8.2.1.1 Advantages of Fixed-Wing Drones Include Maximum Flying Time, Long Distance Coverage, and High Speed
8.2.2 Rotary Blade Drones
8.2.2.1 Rotary Blade Drones are Comparatively Smaller in Size and Cheaper Than Fixed-Wing Drones
8.2.3 Hybrid Drones
8.2.3.1 Hybrid Drones Can Hover, Fly at Fast Speed, and Remain Steady
8.3 Milking Robots
8.3.1 Milking Robots are Also Known as Voluntary Milking Systems
8.4 Driverless Tractors
8.4.1 Driverless Tractors Can Perform Seeding and Planting Autonomously
8.5 Automated Harvesting Systems
8.5.1 Automated Harvesting Systems Use A Combination of Cameras, Sensors, and Machine Vision to Harvest
8.6 Others
9 Agricultural Robots Market, By Farming Environment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Outdoor
9.2.1 UAVS Dominate Outdoor Farming Market as They Were Commercialized Earlier Than Other Robots
9.3 Indoor
9.3.1 Milking Robots are Expected to have Leading Share in Indoor Farming
10 Agricultural Robots Market, By Farm Produce
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Fruits & Vegetables
10.2.1 Automated Harvesting Systems Dominate Agricultural Robots Market for Fruits & Vegetables
10.3 Field Crops
10.3.1 Driverless Tractors Dominate Agricultural Robots Market for Field Crops
10.4 Dairy & Livestock
10.4.1 Milking Robots are the Most Used Robots in Dairy & Livestock Produce Segment
10.5 Others
11 Agricultural Robots Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Harvest Management
11.2.1 Harvest Management Applications Utilize UAVS and Automated Harvesting Systems
11.3 Field Farming
11.3.1 Crop Monitoring
11.3.1.1 Crop Monitoring is Performed Aerially Using Agricultural Drones
11.3.2 Plant Scouting
11.3.2.1 Agv Platforms are Used for Crop Scouting in Indoor and Outdoor Environments
11.3.3 Crop Scouting
11.3.3.1 Robots for Crop Scouting Application Monitor Plants in Real-Time
11.4 Dairy & Livestock Management
11.4.1 Dairy Farm Management
11.4.1.1 Milking Robots Automate Manual Processes in Dairy Farms
11.4.2 Livestock Monitoring
11.4.2.1 Smart Tags Placed in Farm Animals Continuously Transmit Data for Remote Monitoring
11.4.3 Precision Fish Farming
11.4.3.1 Precision Fish Farming Leverages Ai-Based Image Processing to Perform Various Farm Operations
11.5 Soil Management
11.5.1 Moisture Monitoring
11.5.1.1 Moisture Monitoring Systems are Fitted With IoT Sensors for Data Transmission
11.5.2 Nutrient Monitoring
11.5.2.1 Nutrient Monitoring Systems are Mostly Used in Hydroponic Farming
11.6 Irrigation Management
11.6.1 Irrigation Management is Performed Using Drones Flying at Regular Intervals
11.7 Pruning Management
11.7.1 Pruning Management is Performed Mainly By Processing Data From Vision Systems
11.8 Weather Tracking & Monitoring
11.8.1 Drones are Mainly Adopted for Weather Tracking & Monitoring Applications
11.9 Inventory Management
11.9.1 Inventory Management is Mainly Performed Through Software Applications
11.10 Others
12 Geographic Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Americas
12.3 Europe
12.4 APAC
12.5 RoW
13 Adoption of Agricultural Robots Based on Farm Size
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Small Farms
13.3 Medium-Sized Farms
13.4 Large Farms
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Share Analysis: Agricultural Robots Market, 2019
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.3.1 Visionary Leaders
14.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
14.3.3 Innovators
14.3.4 Emerging Companies
14.3.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)
14.3.6 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)
14.4 Startup Scenario
14.4.1 Startup Categorization Based on Solutions Provided
14.4.1.1 Hardware Providers
14.4.1.2 Software and Service Providers
14.5 Competitive Situations and Trends
14.5.1 Product Launches
14.5.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.5.3 Expansions
14.5.4 Acquisitions
14.5.5 Contracts and Agreements
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Deere & Company
15.1.2 Trimble
15.1.3 Agco Corporation
15.1.4 Delaval
15.1.5 DJI
15.1.6 Boumatic Robotics
15.1.7 Lely
15.1.8 Agjunction
15.1.9 Topcon Positioning System
15.1.10 Ageagle Aerial Systems
15.2 Right to Win
15.2.1 Deere & Company
15.2.2 DJI
15.2.3 Trimble
15.2.4 Agco Corporation
15.2.5 Delaval
15.3 Other Key Players
15.3.1 Yanmar Co.
15.3.2 Deepfield Robotics
15.3.3 Ecorobotix
15.3.4 Harvest Automation
15.3.5 Nao Technologies
15.3.6 Robotics Plus
15.3.7 CNH Industrial N.V.
15.3.8 Kubota Corporation
15.3.9 Harvest Croo
15.3.10 Autonomous Tractor Corporation
