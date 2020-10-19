$20+ Billion Agricultural Robots (UAVs, Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems) Markets by Offering, Type, Farming Environment, Farm Produce, Application

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Robots Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Type (UAVs, Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems), Farming Environment, Farm Produce, Application (Harvest Management, Field Farming), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Agricultural Robots Market is Expected to Grow from USD 4.6 Billion in 2020 and is Projected to Reach USD 20.3 Billion by 2025; it is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 34.5%

A shortage of new farmers, as indicated by the rising average age of farmers is driving the further use of automated agricultural equipment as well as the development of new agricultural robots. Development is taking place in all aspects of agriculture, such as imaging, navigation, planting, weeding, and harvesting. Large farms are also collaborating with companies developing agricultural technology to drive down costs and to maintain their cost advantage in the market. Increasing requirement for food globally will also require increasing productivity, which can only be achieved through robotic automation.

Agricultural robots automate slow, repetitive, and dull tasks for farmers, allowing them to focus more on improving overall production yields. Agricultural robots include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, milking robots, automated harvesting systems, driverless tractors, and other robots such as unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) robots used in nurseries or greenhouses, sorting and packing robots, and weed control robots.



Currently, drones dominate the agricultural robots market; however, with the high rate of commercialization of driverless tractors, they are expected to overtake drones within the next 3 to 4 years. The driverless tractors segment is expected to have the highest growth potential among all agricultural robot types.



The market in the US is expected to have the largest share of the market



Large farms and focus on agricultural productivity is one of the primary reason for the US having the largest market share when compared to other regions. With increasing restrictions on immigration and the shortage of farm labour, large farms are investing in companies that develop agricultural robots. HARVEST CROO (US) is one such company and is mainly funded by large strawberry farm operators.



Robotic harvesting vehicles are also being tested in Florida and California to harvest other fruits such as apples and grapes to automate labour-intensive tasks. Countries such as Canada, Mexico, and Brazil are also adopting various agricultural robots. Hence, North America is expected to have the highest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Optimistic Scenario

3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

Agricultural Robots Market Growth Projection by Adopting Realistic, Optimistic, and Pessimistic Scenarios

Impact of COVID-19 on Agricultural Robots Market

Driverless Tractors to Hold Largest Share of Market in 2025

Field Crops to Hold Largest Share of Market in 2025

Market for Field Farming Application to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Americas to Hold Largest Share of Agricultural Robots Market in 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Agricultural Robots Market

4.2 Agricultural Robots Market, by Type

4.3 Agricultural Robots Market, by Offering

4.4 Agricultural Robots Market in APAC, by Industry and by Country

4.5 Agricultural Robots Market, by Farm Produce

4.6 Agricultural Robots Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Evolution

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Population and Increasing Labor Shortage Encouraging Automation

5.2.1.2 Maturing IoT and Navigation Technologies are Driving Down Cost of Automation

5.2.1.3 COVID-19 Crisis is Likely to Accelerate Use of Robots in the Agricultural Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Automation for Small Farms (10-1,000 Acres)

5.2.2.2 Technological Barriers Pertaining to Fully Autonomous Robots

5.2.2.3 Many Agricultural Robots are Not Yet Ready for Full Commercial Deployment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Scope and Market Potential for Automation in Agriculture

5.2.3.2 Use of Real-Time Multimodal Robot Systems in Fields

5.2.3.3 Increased Use of Electrification Technology in Agricultural Robots

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Over Data Privacy and Regulations

5.2.4.2 High Cost and Complexity of Fully Autonomous Robots

5.2.4.3 Short-Term Negative Impact of COVID-19 on Most Agricultural Robot Companies

5.3 Adjacent/Related Markets



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Major Players in Agricultural Robots Market

6.2.1.1 Robot OEMs

6.2.1.2 Suppliers

6.2.1.3 It/Big Data Companies

6.2.1.4 Software Solution Providers

6.2.1.5 Startups

6.2.1.6 Research Centers

6.3 Technology Roadmap

6.4 Pestel Analysis

6.4.1 Political Factors

6.4.2 Economic Factors

6.4.3 Social Factors

6.4.4 Technological Factors

6.4.4.1 Agricultural IoT

6.4.4.2 AI in Agriculture

6.4.5 Legal Factors

6.4.6 Environmental Factors



7 Agricultural Robots Market, by Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Automation & Control Systems

7.2.2 Sensing & Monitoring Devices

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Local/Web-Based Software

7.3.2 Cloud-Based Software

7.4 Services

7.4.1 System Integration & Consulting

7.4.2 Managed Services

7.4.3 Connectivity Services

7.4.4 Assisted Professional Services

7.4.5 Maintenance & Support Services

7.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Various Offerings



8 Agricultural Robots Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/Drones

8.2.1 Fixed-Wing Drones

8.2.2 Rotary Blade Drones

8.2.3 Hybrid Drones

8.3 Milking Robots

8.3.1 Milking Robots are Also Known as Voluntary Milking Systems

8.4 Driverless Tractors

8.4.1 Driverless Tractors Can Perform Seeding and Planting Autonomously

8.5 Automated Harvesting Systems

8.5.1 Automated Harvesting Systems Use Combination of Cameras, Sensors, and Machine Vision to Harvest

8.6 Others

8.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Various Types of Agricultural Robots

8.7.1 Most Impacted Type

8.7.2 Least Impacted Type



9 Agricultural Robots Market, by Farming Environment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Outdoor

9.2.1 Uav Dominates Outdoor Farming Market as It Was Commercialized Earlier Than Other Robots

9.3 Indoor

9.3.1 Milking Robots are Expected to Have Leading Share in Indoor Farming Market

9.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Market, by Farming Environment

9.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Outdoor Farming

9.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Indoor Farming



10 Agricultural Robots Market, by Farm Produce

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fruits & Vegetables

10.2.1 Automated Harvesting Systems Dominate Agricultural Robots Market for Fruits & Vegetables

10.3 Field Crops

10.3.1 Driverless Tractors Dominate Agricultural Robots Market for Field Crops

10.4 Dairy & Livestock

10.4.1 Milking Robots are Most Used Robots in Dairy & Livestock Produce Segment

10.5 Others

10.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Agricultural Robots Market for Various Farm Produce

10.6.1 Most Impacted Farm Produce

10.6.2 Least Impacted Farm Produce



11 Agricultural Robots Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Harvest Management

11.2.1 Harvest Management Applications Utilize Uav and Automated Harvesting Systems

11.3 Field Farming

11.3.1 Crop Monitoring

11.3.2 Plant Scouting

11.3.3 Crop Scouting

11.4 Dairy & Livestock Management

11.4.1 Dairy Farm Management

11.4.2 Livestock Monitoring

11.4.3 Precision Fish Farming

11.4.4 Moisture Monitoring

11.4.5 Nutrient Monitoring

11.5 Irrigation Management

11.6 Pruning Management

11.7 Weather Tracking & Monitoring

11.8 Inventory Management

11.9 Others

11.10 Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Various Applications



12 Geographic Analysis



13 Adoption of Agricultural Robots Based on Farm Size

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Small Farms

13.3 Medium-Sized Farms

13.4 Large Farms



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Share Analysis: Agricultural Robots Market, 2019

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3.1 Visionary Leaders

14.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.3 Innovators

14.3.4 Emerging Companies

14.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

14.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

14.6 Startup Scenario

14.6.1 Startup Categorization Based on Solutions Provided

14.6.1.1 Hardware Providers

14.6.1.2 Software and Service Providers

14.7 Competitive Situations and Trends

14.7.1 Product Launches

14.7.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.7.3 Expansions

14.7.4 Acquisitions

14.7.5 Contracts and Agreements



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Key Players

15.2.1 Deere & Company

15.2.2 Trimble

15.2.3 Agco Corporation

15.2.4 Delaval

15.2.5 Dji

15.2.6 Boumatic Robotics

15.2.7 Lely

15.2.8 Agjunction

15.2.9 Topcon Positioning System

15.2.10 Ageagle Aerial Systems

15.3 Right to Win

15.3.1 Deere & Company

15.3.2 DJI

15.3.3 Trimble

15.3.4 Agco Corporation

15.3.5 Delaval

15.4 Other Key Players

15.4.1 Yanmar Co.

15.4.2 Deepfield Robotics

15.4.3 Ecorobotix

15.4.4 Harvest Automation

15.4.5 Nao Technologies

15.4.6 Robotics Plus

15.4.7 Cnh Industrial N.V.

15.4.8 Kubota Corporation

15.4.9 Harvest Croo

15.4.10 Autonomous Tractor Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/van2lk



