20 Exemplary Healthcare Organizations In 7 Countries Honored for Excellence in Person-Centered Care

The awards were presented at the International Conference on Person-Centered Care, held last week in Orlando, Florida. Among the 2019 awardees were the first ever healthcare organizations in Ireland, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to achieve Gold-level Certification, as well as The Johns Hopkins Hospital, the largest academic medical center in the world to earn Person-Centered Care Certification.

"These organizations that have achieved Certification for excellence in person-centered care are living examples of what is possible in healthcare," said Planetree International President Susan Frampton. "Through their relentless commitment to listening to the voices of patients and families and partnering with staff, they are re-focusing how we evaluate quality to include the human experience of care and caregiving. These organizations are role models of compassion, quality and partnership in action."

Below is a complete list of the organizations honored last week:

GOLD CERTIFIED FOR EXCELLENCE IN PERSON-CENTERED CARE

Organizations that score 90% or above against the Certification standards are awarded Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care. There are currently 112 Gold certified sites worldwide. Among them are the following organizations awarded Gold Certification this year:

Silver and Bronze Certification are awarded to sites based on progress achieved as they work toward the Gold standard in person-centered care. There are currently 8 Silver Certified healthcare organizations and 41 Bronze Certified care centers. Below is the list of organizations awarded with Silver Certification in 2019.

SILVER CERTIFIED FOR EXCELLENCE IN PERSON-CENTERED CARE

Since 2007, the Person-Centered Care Certification standards have served as guideposts used by healthcare organizations around the world to measure progress and align their improvement efforts with patient and family-defined priorities. These include care delivered with compassion, a non-restrictive approach to visitation, access to personal health information to help them make informed healthcare decisions, and having things consistently explained to them in a way they can understand.

For more information on Planetree's Person-Centered Certification Program, including a listing of all Person-Centered Care Certified healthcare centers, visit www.planetree.org.

About Planetree

Started by a patient in 1978, Planetree International is a global leader in person-centered care. To date, Planetree has partnered with more than 800 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care in 29 countries to implement person-centered quality improvement approaches.

