20 Governors Spotlight Window Film For Helping To Achieve Carbon Reduction Goals

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty U.S. Governors have recognized window film for its ability to efficiently reduce a building's energy use, resulting in fewer carbon emissions and delivering other consumer benefits, such as protection from ultraviolet (UV) rays.

'We are grateful to the many U.S. Governors that have shined a spotlight on window film and the wide spectrum of benefits it provides to consumers to reduce their energy use and also, by reducing peak energy demand, to help utilities," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the nonprofit International Window Film Association (IWFA). "Window films also provide similar energy savings, glare reduction and UV protection on automotive glass for consumers while in their vehicles," he added.

To raise public awareness of the many benefits of window film, IWFA members annually notify their state governors about the upcoming Window Film Day which occurs on April 30. Governors this year having already proclaimed National Window Film Day in their states include: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Professionally installed window films may upgrade existing windows to improve their energy saving performance at a fraction of the cost of replacement windows, resulting in a reduction of a building's carbon emissions. Other immediate benefits include blocking 99 percent of the sun's UV rays that contribute to the fading of interiors and floors, and even offering some improved safety from dangerous glass shards that may result from broken glass.

While the professional installation of window films may be achieved in only a matter of hours, they are complex, multi-layered, products which meet rigorous product testing. The National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC) independently tests, certifies and labels window films for their energy performance. When considering window films, contact a local window film professional. IWFA member businesses are found at www.iwfa.com/dealer-locator/.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn and see more information on YouTube.

