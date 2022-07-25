20 Grand Kicks Off Highly Anticipated Leasing Efforts

Featuring high-end, hotel-inspired amenities, the 5-story 20 Grand anticipates opening its doors to residents in late August 2022. Homes are available in contemporary studio, 1-bedroom, 1-bedroom + home office, 2-bedroom and 2-bedroom + home office layouts. Amenities include a lush courtyard sanctuary with pool, on-site garage parking, state-of-the-art fitness center, sauna, yoga studio and an entertaining lounge with billiards table.

The property's expansive roof deck offers 360 degree views and includes a dining terrace, intimate seating areas and grilling stations. 20 Grand also features two commercial retail suites bringing new businesses to downtown Englewood.

"This project is dear to me, It has been meticulously designed by myself and Vanessa DeLeon. Both of us are long-time residents of Bergen County. I am excited for people to experience the Premier lifestyle in the heart of Englewood!," said Peter Tiflinsky, Owner of Englewood Cliffs-based Premier Developers. "We're eagerly looking forward to the opening of 20 Grand to our residents."

CJ Dalton's broker, Taryn Byron, will be handling all leasing and marketing efforts for 20 Grand. Taryn is a highly experienced broker, with seventeen years' experience.

"The CJ Dalton team understands luxury real estate like no other, making them a natural fit for 20 Grand," said Mr. Tiflinsky. "Taryn is an exceptionally talented broker, and we're pleased to be working with the CJ Dalton team."

Situated in the heart of historic downtown Englewood in Bergen County, NJ, 20 Grand's unique location on New Jersey's Gold Coast showcases a philosophy of exceptional design that integrates stylish good looks, spatial harmony and a wealth of practical solutions for everyday living. Designed by architectural firm CPA Architecture, 20 Grand offers a sophisticated, holistic design vision with a passion for individuality and carefully considered detail.

20 Grand features a collection of studio to 2 plus-bedroom residences ranging from 531 to 1,381 square-feet. The elegant homes are priced from $2,445 per month and are available for occupancy in late August.

Interior spaces and 20 Grand's model home curated by award winning design firm, Vanessa Deleon Associates, feature expansive kitchens with stainless steel appliances, upscale fixtures, and stunning details. Bedroom suites offer residents a place to rest and relax, with ample closet space. Spa-inspired bathrooms include custom floating vanities incorporating organic wood tones and walk-in showers are adorned with sleek rain showerhead fixtures. All homes feature cutting-edge technology including keyless entry, in-home full sized laundry centers and multi-zone climate control. The building includes a door attendant and secure parking facility.

20 Grand's Englewood location has long attracted those commuting to New York City for business and pleasure who appreciate its proximity to the George Washington Bridge and access to major highways. The vibrant downtown of Englewood is illuminated by a diverse dining and shopping scene. An abundant offering of dining, shopping and nightlife pursuits are just minutes away in Fort Lee, Edgewater and Paramus. 20 Grand is located at 20 Grand Avenue in Englewood.

More information about 20 Grand can be found at: https://live20grand.com/

About Premier Developers

Premier Developers is based out of Englewood Cliffs, NJ. For over 20 years, Peter Tiflinsky and Premier Developers have built more than just a quality home, they build a lifestyle. With projects ranging in size and scale, Premier Developers retains strong focus on customer satisfaction and quality of craftsmanship. Those traits have distinguished Premier Developers as one of the leading development firms in the New Jersey area. You can truly feel the difference a Premier home brings to the community through attention to detail, the latest trends and quality and undivided attention to their future resident's lifestyles.

About CJ Dalton

CJ Dalton is a full service luxury real estate brokerage headquartered in Englewood, New Jersey. Founded in 2020 by veteran broker Taryn Byron, the firm's team of real estate experts specialize in advising high net worth individuals in the Bergen and Hudson counties. Unlike the traditional agent-centric real estate model, the client is at the center of CJ Dalton's collaborative, advisory approach.

Hyper-focusing on the nuanced layers and specialized aspects of sales, leasing, marketing, and research, allows CJD to be dynamic and creative while bringing unprecedented value. Their goal is to ensure transparency and accountability every step of the way in order to achieve superior results.

Media Inquiries: (201)633-7600, [email protected]

SOURCE CJ Dalton