20% of Health Transformation Alliance Members Select Welltok's Total Wellbeing Solution within First Year of Partnership

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One year since the Health Transformation Alliance (HTA) selected Welltok as its principal partner for consumer health activation, 20% of HTA members have made a greater commitment to employee total wellbeing. These HTA members/owners, representing a broad array of industries, have partnered with Welltok for its Total Wellbeing Solution that provides a personalized destination for health activities and rewards participation. The organizations also announced an expanded partnership today to launch a curated marketplace of resources to streamline selection and contracting.

Together the HTA and Welltok will curate a marketplace of best-of-breed resources and programs for key focus areas such as diabetes, musculoskeletal and second surgical opinion services that will become part of Welltok's Connect Partners Ecosystem. Employers will value the vetting and consolidation of vendors, organization of the ever-growing ecosystem of resources and the convenience of having a one-stop-shop for the full spectrum of benefits offerings.

These resources will seamlessly plug into Welltok's solution, which already integrates clients' existing and Connect Partners programs in a central location. Employees are then connected with the most relevant programs and incentives through the application of machine learning. Welltok's proprietary consumer database, featuring social determinants of health, reveals individual needs and motivations, which drives significant engagement over traditional methods. This data-driven approach has delivered significant results for HTA members/owners with select results like a 92% program completion rate, a 390% increase in resource utilization and increases in dependent participation.

"Together we are raising the bar for employee benefits by holistically addressing all aspects of health and wellbeing at the individual level. Only Welltok takes a data-first approach to predicting what employees really want and need to deliver an actionable plan," said Scott Rotermund, Welltok's co-founder and chief growth officer. "As more HTA members/owners join this movement, our ability to share best practices, source more Connect Partners and positively impact more lives will only continue to grow."

"A robust employee health and wellbeing program is essential for employers looking to improve health outcomes and achieve greater value in their health spend," said Robert Andrews, HTA chief executive officer. "Supporting total wellbeing has been proven to increase productivity and loyalty and reduce costs. Welltok enables our member/owners to more effectively support employees as well as dependents – and is already delivering immediate value."

The HTA is comprised of over 50 companies, including IBM, Lincoln Financial and Spectrum Brands, which combined forces to take control of healthcare spend and delivery. Welltok was selected as the Total Wellbeing Solution of choice for its data-driven approach to getting employees actively involved in their health with the right programs and incentives, as well as evaluate program effectiveness within and across the HTA member/owners. Organizations have agreed to share de-identified and aggregated data on program outcomes to reveal what is working, or not working, among peer organizations. These types of shared learnings and insights will empower HTA member/owners to continuously improve total benefit solutions and achieve the macro objectives of bending trend, retaining employees and improving productivity.

