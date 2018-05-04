20 Oklahoma Schools Receive CPR Training Kits Courtesy of Le Norman Properties, Byford Auto Group and Gold Key Service Center

The kits were made possible through a $100,000 contribution from Le Norman Properties, Byford Auto Group and Gold Key Service Center.

High Schools receiving the kits included: Alex, Aline-Cleo, Amber-Pocasset, Bray-Doyle, Bridge Creek, Central, Chickasha, Cimarron, Comanche, Duncan, Empire, Fairview, Marlow, Minco, Ninnekah, Ringwood, Rush Springs, Tuttle, Velma-Alma, and Verden.

The AHA's CPR in Schools Training Kits teach students the core skills of CPR as well as AED skills and choking relief techniques. In just 30 minutes, students can learn the skills and techniques needed to save a life. The CPR in Schools program is an important initiative in the AHA's pursuit to increase the bystander rate of CPR training in Oklahoma.

"We would like to thank Le Norman Properties, Byford Auto Group and Gold Key Service Center for their generous contribution in helping fund our CPR in Schools program," said AHA Senior Executive Director Debbie Hite Stewart.

More than 326,000 people experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital each year. About 90 percent of those victims die, often because bystanders don't know how to start CPR or are afraid they'll do something wrong.

In 2015, Oklahoma began requiring CPR training prior to high school graduation. The CPR in Schools bill (HB 1378) was signed into law in May of 2014 making Oklahoma the 16th state to implement the graduation requirement. Central Oklahoma has 224 high schools with over 38,000 seniors that are now being trained in CPR on an annual basis.

