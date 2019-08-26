'20 Under 20s' 19 year old founder, Jesse Kay, to launch 'Trendsetters' a new podcast focusing on interviews with world class entrepreneurs, athletes, politicians and entertainers

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jesse Kay, founder of the "20 Under 20s" podcast, is launching "Trendsetters", a brand-new one-of-a-kind podcast where he will host exclusive interviews with world-class entrepreneurs, athletes, influencers and entertainers.

Following the incredible success of 20 Under 20s, Kay, a 19-year-old entrepreneur decided to take it a step further to create a podcast not just for his peers but for all entrepreneurs of all ages and in different industries. Trendsetters episodes will be personal informal sit-down talks with guests such as Gary Vaynerchuk, Jack Dorsey, Brandon Steiner, Jesse Itzler and more on how they climbed to the top of their field and became a trendsetter in their industry.

"'Trendsetters' will focus on sharing practical lessons and stories from some of the best minds on the planet to help inspire young men and women to become tomorrow's entrepreneurs," Kay said. "We'll talk to leaders throughout various fields including tech, politics, journalism, sports, and more while digging deep into their origin story to pinpoint key moments which led to their great success in becoming trendsetters in their profession."

The podcast will launch today with its first episode being an interview with ESPN Insider and NFL Reporter, Adam Schefter. Adam will talk about getting his start

in writing for local newspapers, his radio career and joining ESPN's network, where he now breaks news using social media. The season with continue to roll out on a weekly basis with a new interview being uploaded each week.

Kay is the CEO of Vyber Media, a digital consulting agency which helps Fortune 500 brands, professional athletes and businesses better connect, engage and monetize their relationships with their key customer base via social media and digital marketing strategies. Over the years, Kay has worked with brands including Fanatics, the online retailer of licensed sportswear and Steiner Sports the well-known sports memorabilia store while also working with pro athletes including professional skateboarder Paul Rodriguez among others.

With this background, it was a natural fit to take his work further with 'Trendsetters', giving listeners inside access to some of the world's leading minds in business and help the next generation of entrepreneurs thrive in their respective fields.

