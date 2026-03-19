20-Year Law Enforcement Officer Launches Multicultural Paranormal Romance Series Inspired by Global Mythologies

ST. LOUIS, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Ines Gray has released Angel Bite, the second installment in her Watchers and Warriors paranormal romance series. The novel, released February 26, 2026, continues the supernatural storyline that began with her award-winning debut novel Angel Redeemed in June 2025.

Angel Bite book cover Ines Gray

Gray brings a rare authenticity to the paranormal genre. Her 20-year career in federal law enforcement infuses her fictional world with the gravitas of someone who has witnessed real-world struggles between right and wrong, enabling her to craft complex moral dilemmas and high-stakes scenarios that resonate with paranormal romance readers.

"Transitioning from law enforcement to writing has allowed me to channel my experiences into creating strong, complex characters who face extraordinary challenges," said Gray. "I wanted to craft stories that not only entertain but also resonate with readers looking for both escape and connection."

Angel Bite continues the supernatural conflict introduced in the first novel while expanding the series' mythology and character relationships. The story builds on the high-stakes world Gray created, where paranormal elements collide with intense romantic tension and mythological intrigue.

What sets the series apart is its commitment to diverse representation, one rooted in the series' own mythology. Gray's world-building draws inspiration from the ancient Book of Enoch, which describes angels descending to earth and creating the Nephilim.

In Gray's fictional universe, those supernatural bloodlines have spread across centuries and cultures, resulting in a diverse cast of characters rooted in mythologies from Korea, Afro-Cuban tradition, Egyptian lore, and beyond.

"All my novels celebrate cultural fusion in a genre often lacking representation," Gray explains. "I wanted to build a world where readers from many backgrounds can see themselves in characters who are powerful, complex, and heroic."

Gray plans to continue expanding the Watchers and Warriors universe with future installments and a new spin-off series, Nightshade Shifters, scheduled to launch in June 2026. The upcoming series will introduce shapeshifters living within what Gray describes as an "immortal witness protection program."

Angel Bite is available through major online retailers. For more information, visit inesgrayauthor.com. Press kit and media assets can be accessed here: https://www.inesgrayauthor.com/media-press-kit.

About Ines Gray: Ines Gray is a debut author specializing in paranormal romance and urban fantasy. With a 20-year career in federal law enforcement, she brings authentic expertise and moral complexity to her fictional worlds. Her Watchers and Warriors series features diverse supernatural heroes and fierce female protagonists navigating worlds where romance and danger collide, and her commitment to multicultural representation sets her work apart in the genre. Her second series, Nightshade Shifters, launches in June 2026.

Media Contact: Ines Gray | P.O. Box 8704 | 1140 Olive St. | St. Louis, MO 63101 | [email protected] | inesgrayauthor.com

SOURCE Ines Gray