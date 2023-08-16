20-Year-Old Entrepreneur Launches Dog Training Facility

SURPRISE, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa Eastley, a driven 20-year-old whose motto is "rendezvous with destiny and never surrender," has launched her dog training facility, Paws from Heaven, in Sharon, New Hampshire.

Paws from Heaven was started by training her service dog at age 18. Her love for the dogs and the service they can provide their owners drove her desire to help others with their dogs. The need for a facility was apparent when she had more clients than hours in the day.

Melissa Eastley

Melissa's journey started with she was riding horses at age 3. She began training dogs at age 8, and at age 13 trained a service dog for a neighbor who had mobility issues and trained the dog to help with item retrieval.

She was a high honor student in school, and once schoolwork was done, she trained neighbors' dogs for fun. In 2020 during COVID, Melissa rescued an 8-month-old puppy, Freyja. Today, Melissa and Freyja are working on protection and sports training. Melissa also has a 6-month-old German Shepard, Uzi, who works on functional obedience and sports work to become an IGP champion.

Today, Melissa has created a safe and secure environment for her clients to bring their dogs for behavior modification and functional obedience. She now offers Board & Train opportunities for those dogs needing more help with obedience or behavioral issues.

One of Melissa's long-term goals is to create a non-profit to help our Veterans by providing them with a service dog to assist with their physical and mental health challenges.

Contact Melissa Eastley:

Paws From Heaven Dog Training

457 Route 123, Sharon NH 03458

[email protected]

(603) 921-3183

