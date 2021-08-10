20-Year-Old Triplet Siblings from Baltimore Scale First-Ever National Laundry Service Company

BALTIMORE, Md., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A family of 7 produces a lot of laundry, but instead of sorting whites from colors, 17-year-old Nachshon Fertel built an app to help his mom. He called it SudShare and launched it in Baltimore in 2018.

Apparently, lots of moms (dads and singles too) use the app, because with the help of his triplet siblings and parents, in 2021 Nachshon built SudShare into the first nationwide laundry service company, serving over 300 cities.

"I was homeschooling 5 kids so we had a ton of laundry," says Ari Fertel, Nachshon's mom, "I could tap an app and get to the airport, Facetime someone on the other side of the world, and deposit a check without going to the bank, but I was still spending hours doing laundry like my mom and grandma did. Nachshon wouldn't help with the laundry, but he solved the problem for me with code."

Nachshon's code solved the problem for a lot of people. SudShare is like UBER-for-laundry. All you have to do is tap the app and it's done (wash, dry, fold, pickup & delivery).

"People who want more time to enjoy life outsource their laundry to us," says Moshe Fertel, Nachshon's brother and Director of Operations for SudShare.

Miranda Wildes is one of those people. "Using SudShare opened up my time so I could repaint my house, which is fun for me," the Baltimore resident says.

"A lot of companies, including Procter & Gamble, tried to scale the laundry service business," says Mort Fertel, Nachshon's father and CEO of SudShare, "but our business model allowed us to do it quicker and better."

SudShare's business model bypassed the need for a lot of capital, equipment, and bricks and mortar, and tapped into a new gig worker community--stay at home moms (and dads) with washer/dryers.

"There are lots of gigs out there like UBER, DoorDash, and Instacart. They're great for some people, but I like to work from home," says Sheika Alston, a Sudster in Baltimore, MD, "SudShare is my work-from-home gig ."

SudShare is the latest example of a startup disrupting an industry with a tech platform.

