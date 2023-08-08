20 years after signing FTA, trade between Chile and the US has increased fivefold

News provided by

ProChile

08 Aug, 2023, 09:15 ET

According to ProChile, bilateral trade reached $35.4 billion in 2022, representing an annual average growth of 9.2% since 2003.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chile celebrates two milestones in its relationship with the United States in 2023: 200 years of diplomatic relations and 20 years of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

On June 6th, 2003, Chile became the sixth country worldwide and the first from South America to have an FTA with the United States. It came into force on January 1st, 2004, and since 2015, 100% of the bilateral trade enjoys free tariffs.

In the past two decades, trade between the countries has increased fivefold to $35.4 billion in 2022, with an annual average growth of 9.2% since 2003, according to ProChile, the government institution promoting goods and services abroad.

"As a small country, it was a historic milestone for us to sign this FTA. It not only gave us access to sell our products in the largest economy in the world, but it also deepened our strategy to develop an open, competitive, and export-oriented economy," said Ian Frederick, ProChile's Trade Commissioner in Los Angeles.

The United States is Chile's second-largest trade partner, and it's the biggest market for four export categories: food, non-traditional services, non-copper small and medium-sized export companies, and women-led export companies.

Chile was the leading supplier of 51 products for the US market last year, including fresh fruit such as grapes, cherries, oranges, and apples; salmon filet; mussels; lithium carbonate; and refined copper. 

According to Frederick, the government is making an effort for more non-traditional Chilean companies to enter the American market. "In the last few years, we have launched different soft-landing programs for service industries, including tech, education, and health. Chile is the most innovative country in Latin America, and our businesses have developed solutions that can be used in different markets, including the United States," he said.

ProChile will host multiple events in different US cities to celebrate the FTA's 20th anniversary and 200 years of diplomatic relations, including a wine tasting in San Francisco, a cooking demo in New York, and a discussion panel with local authorities in Miami.

SOURCE ProChile

Also from this source

Chile, the leading innovation hub in Latin America, will be part of eMerge Americas 2023

How Chile became an indie video game powerhouse in Latin America

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.