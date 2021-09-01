20 years later, the Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation brings back its "eye-catching" PSA in support of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Awareness Month

CMT causes progressive nerve damage, eventually leading to muscle atrophy and loss. For young children and adolescents, early signs can include high arched feet, curled toes, absent or diminished deep tendon reflexes, difficulty getting up from the floor without using arms, and atrophy and muscle weakness in the hands. Frequent falls and ankle sprains can lead to bullying, shaming, and injuries, especially when undiagnosed. Children are often pushed into Physical Education class and other activities that are not adapted to their special needs. Many of these signs begin subtly and may go undiagnosed for years, but over time lead to feet and hands becoming deformed and difficult to use.

Those with CMT often lose the ability to walk and may become dependent upon assistive devices to remain mobile. Severe, chronic pain is common. Scientists have discovered over 100 related genes but there are currently no cures and only palliative treatments available.

Declaring September as CMT Awareness Month puts more attention on CMT and is a special time for people to be part of HNF's ongoing efforts to inform the public, medical community, educators, and legislators about this often misdiagnosed disease.

How can CMT Awareness Month make a difference?

"Together, we can raise awareness, funds for research, and support the community by joining HNF's activities and participating in events across the globe" said Allison Moore, HNF Founder and CEO.

How can you help?

About Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation (HNF)

HNF is a non-profit 501(c) 3 organization whose mission is to increase awareness and accurate diagnosis of CMT and related inherited neuropathies, support patients and families with critical information to improve quality of life, and fund research that will lead to treatments and cures. HNF developed the Therapeutic Research in Accelerated Discovery (TRIAD) program, a collaborative effort with academia, government and industry, to develop treatments for CMT. Currently, TRIAD involves many groups that span the drug discovery, drug development and diagnostics continuum.

Allison Moore [email protected] 646-429-0981

SOURCE Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation

