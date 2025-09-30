20 Years of Clear Skin: Face Reality® Expands, Innovates and Honors its Community of Certified Skincare Professionals

This milestone year highlights eight consecutive years of strong double-digit growth, groundbreaking clinical validation, an expanding product portfolio, and the upcoming opening of a new headquarters and state-of-the-art acne clinic in San Ramon, California. To honor its network of certified skincare professionals, Face Reality will also host its first-ever Acne Expert Summit this October in Austin, TX.

"Face Reality was founded on the belief that acne is a unique health condition that deserves personalized, professional care—not one-size-fits-all solutions," said Jeremy Soine, Chief Executive Officer of Face Reality. "Twenty years later, our growth and results prove that vision works. But our true success comes from the thousands of dedicated skincare professionals who change lives every day. Clear skin doesn't just change appearances, it transforms lives – restoring confidence, emotional well-being and hope. As we expand into our new headquarters and continue to innovate, we remain deeply committed to empowering professionals and helping people everywhere achieve clear skin for good."

Clinically Proven Clear Skin Method ™

For two decades, Face Reality's results-driven Clear Skin Method™ has set the brand apart by combining personalized, professionally-guided in-clinic treatments, customized at-home routines, and acne-safe lifestyle education – allowing skincare professionals to deliver proven results for clients nationwide. This year, Face Reality has announced groundbreaking clinical results validating its Clear Skin Method, showing significant improvements in acne severity, lesion count, and overall skin clarity – cementing the brand's reputation as a leader in professional acne treatment.

In a multi-center, 16-week clinical study:

By week 2: 87% said the program gave them a renewed sense of hope**

87% said the program gave them a renewed sense of hope** By week 8: 89% of participants showed a reduction in acne severity*, and 100% said they would continue using Face Reality products**

89% of participants showed a reduction in acne severity*, and 100% said they would continue using Face Reality products** By week 16: 80% achieved treatment success*

"The results of our clinical study reinforce what our professional community has known for years—our method works," said Deanna Fleming, Chief Revenue Officer of Face Reality. "We're proud to provide clients a long-term solution to clearing acne, with visible results in just 8 weeks*, but what excites me most is the confidence and hope our approach restores. That's the true measure of our impact."

20 Years of Business Growth & Expansion

Fueled by the results of the Clear Skin Method, Face Reality has sustained remarkable business growth. In 2024, the brand achieved high double-digit revenue growth, 5x the professional skincare industry average and 10x the global acne treatment industry average. Its network of skincare professionals grew 31% year-over-year, reflecting strong demand for results-driven solutions. Additionally, the brand has received the Best Places to Work award from the San Francisco Business Times, 3 years in a row.

Next year, to support its expanding team and innovation pipeline, Face Reality is relocating to a new nearly 40,000-square-foot headquarters at Bishop Ranch in San Ramon, CA. The new space will serve as both headquarters and clinic, marking a meaningful investment in the brand's people, partners, and future.

Innovation & Product Portfolio

With over 60 SKUs, Face Reality continues to innovate with acne-safe solutions tailored to every stage of the clear-skin journey. Recent launches include:

glowTone ™ Corrective Serum , powered by the brand's proprietary Hexa-Bright ™ complex, this formula acts as a brightening solution for reducing discoloration and post inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and is suitable for all skin types and tones.

powered by the brand's proprietary Hexa-Bright complex, this formula acts as a brightening solution for reducing discoloration and post inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and is suitable for all skin types and tones. hydraRemedy Gel Serum ™ , a hydrator formulated to support a healthy barrier, reduce the appearance of redness and irritation for stressed or sensitive skin, but suitable for all.

, a hydrator formulated to support a healthy barrier, reduce the appearance of redness and irritation for stressed or sensitive skin, but suitable for all. invisiClear ™ Hydrocolloid Spot Patches , nearly-invisible, professional-grade patches designed to protect and accelerate healing.

, nearly-invisible, professional-grade patches designed to protect and accelerate healing. Soothing Radiance Toner , a restorative formula that leaves complexions more luminous, balanced and receptive to the care that follows.

, a restorative formula that leaves complexions more luminous, balanced and receptive to the care that follows. Barrier Repair Gel Cream, formulated with the brand's proprietary Multi-Restore Complex™ to strengthen the skin barrier, lock in moisture, and support resilience.

Celebrating 20 Years with the First-Ever Acne Expert Summit

From October 26–28, 2025, Face Reality will convene more than 350 Face Reality Certified Acne Experts at its inaugural Acne Expert Summit in Austin, TX. The three-day event will feature education, networking, and celebration – reflecting the brand's commitment to empowering skincare professionals with the tools, education, and connections needed to grow their practices and transform lives.

Looking Ahead

Built on results, community, and education, Face Reality enters its next chapter with continued focus on innovation, expansion and professional empowerment. The brand remains steadfast in its mission: to deliver clear skin for good.

About Face Reality® Skincare

Face Reality® is an award-winning, clinically proven professional acne brand committed to helping people get clear skin for good. Through partnership with dedicated skincare professionals, Face Reality® delivers life-changing results while celebrating every step of each client's unique skin journey. Recognized as the #1 Professional Acne Brand in the U.S. for six years in a row, Face Reality is trusted by professionals and clients alike to transform skin and restore confidence.

For more information, visit www.facerealityskincare.com, or follow us on Instagram @facerealityskincare.

*Based on a multi-center, 16-week clinical study of 60 participants using a protocol of Face Reality professional treatments, OTC acne and cosmetic products. Data on file.

**Based on a multi-center, 16-week clinical study of 60 participants using a protocol of Face Reality professional treatments, OTC acne and cosmetic products. Evaluated via subjective assessments. Data on file

Contact Info:

Pure Imagination PR

Kathe Russel

[email protected]

SOURCE Face Reality