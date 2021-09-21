Together, we can create lasting and positive change for every child, family, and community in the US Tweet this

This one-time event entitled "20 years of connecting the nation: a national conversation on the Digital Divide" will feature live, expert panel discussions from RFD-TV and American Farm Bureau studios in Washington, DC; Fort Bend Independent School District in Sugar Land, Texas (just outside Houston); and KGW8-TV in Portland, Oregon.

You'll also hear stories from business owners and farmers working in rural communities; teachers and students impacted by remote learning; doctors and mental health practitioners advocating for the expansion of telehealth; and others. You'll walk away with a real-world understanding of how internet connectivity directly impacts our lives and what can be done to expand access to all.

Registration is free and the event can be viewed from anywhere in the world virtually. You can find the list of panel topics and descriptions here. Connected Nation will reveal the list expert panelists in early October.

About Connected Nation: The national nonprofit, based in Bowling Green, Kentucky, is celebrating 20 years of service in 2021. Our mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. To learn more head to www.connectednation.org.

SOURCE Cite-Center for Info Technology Enterprises, Inc

Related Links

connectednation.org

