20 Years of Magic: Snowflake Lane Returns to Bellevue

The magical nightly parade, presented by the Kemper Freeman family and The Bellevue Collection, brings joy to the holiday season from the day after Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Northwest will be delighted this year as Snowflake Lane celebrates its 20th anniversary. This can't-miss, nightly parade, presented by The Bellevue Collection and the Kemper Freeman family, takes place between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square from NE 4th to NE 8th Streets at 7 p.m. every night from Friday, Nov. 29 through Tuesday, Dec. 24. Guests can watch the show from the sidewalks on either side of Bellevue Way and at designated street viewing areas along Lincoln Square. For more information on Snowflake Lane and insider tips to know before you go, visit snowflakelane.com.

Snowflake Lane presented by The Bellevue Collection. Photo credit: Chance Merchant

"Snowflake Lane has been a cherished Northwest holiday tradition for two decades and that's a milestone we're very proud of," said Jennifer Leavitt, vice president of marketing for The Bellevue Collection. "Thanks to the performers, production team and the Kemper Freeman family, we can continue this special tradition for our guests year after year, sharing a memorable experience for family and friends."

From Black Friday to Christmas Eve, The Bellevue Collection is transformed into a winter wonderland where visitors can enjoy a colorful light show, falling snow, festive floats, costumed characters, holiday dancers, cheerful singing and Santa himself. The annual show is produced locally by Greg Thompson Productions, and a talented cast of paid and primarily student performers dazzle guests nightly as toy drummers, jingle belle dancers, snow princesses and more. More Snowflake Lane fun facts include:

Nearly 400,000 guests visit Snowflake Lane each year

It snows nightly at the parade with help from 55+ snow machines

Over 175 paid cast members perform nightly as Toy Drummers, Jinglettes, Snow Princesses, Sugar Plum Fairies, Snow Flurry Color Guard, Polar Bear, Teddy Bear and more

Each year, performers hand out nearly 80,000+ pieces of candy

The drumline goes through around 100+ drumsticks per season

The Bellevue Collection's Kemper Freeman is the visionary behind Snowflake Lane. Inspired by holiday celebrations in other cities such as New York City's Fifth Avenue and Chicago's Magnificent Mile, Freeman sought to create a memorable, family-friendly tradition for the Bellevue community, free for all to enjoy. Now, what began as a modest sidewalk performance 20 years ago, has since evolved into a spectacular holiday experience attracting thousands of visitors from far and wide each night throughout the season.

In addition to Snowflake Lane, The Bellevue Collection will also offer the following holiday programming:

Santa Photos at Snowflake Lane Factory ( Friday, Nov. 29-Tuesday, Dec. 24 ) Bellevue Square Center Court, Second Level) – Children and families can pose for a photo with Santa inside the Snowflake Lane Factory. Reservations open Nov. 18 at bellevuecollection.com/santa.

Children and families can pose for a photo with Santa inside the Snowflake Lane Factory. Reservations open at bellevuecollection.com/santa. Bellevue Place Wintergarden Tree Lighting ( Friday, Nov. 29 ) – Following the Snowflake Lane parade, guests are invited to watch Santa count down to the lighting of a 30-foot holiday tree, complete with music, cocoa and cookies.

Following the Snowflake Lane parade, guests are invited to watch Santa count down to the lighting of a 30-foot holiday tree, complete with music, cocoa and cookies. Snowflake Lane Getaway Hotel Packages – Bellevue is the perfect drivable getaway for a shopping trip to the place where holiday spirit is alive. Book a weekend getaway at any of The Collection's three on-site luxury hotels including Hyatt Regency Bellevue, The Westin Bellevue or W Bellevue , and receive a $100 Bellevue Collection gift card per night stay to shop and dine at The Bellevue Collection. To book a room or for more information, visit bellevuecollection.com/getaway.

Bellevue is the perfect drivable getaway for a shopping trip to the place where holiday spirit is alive. Book a weekend getaway at any of The Collection's three on-site luxury hotels including Hyatt Regency Bellevue, The Westin Bellevue or , and receive a Bellevue Collection gift card per night stay to shop and dine at The Bellevue Collection. To book a room or for more information, visit bellevuecollection.com/getaway. Holiday Wishes ( Friday, Nov. 29-Wednesday, Dec. 18 ) – Stop by the Holiday Wishing Trees in Bellevue Square's Center Court and pick up a Wishing Tag to learn how to support local organizations helping families and children.

Stop by the Holiday Wishing Trees in Center Court and pick up a Wishing Tag to learn how to support local organizations helping families and children. Holiday Entertainment – ( Dec. 2-6 and Dec. 9-13 ) Join us for performances during the holiday season. Watch school choirs and orchestras perform in Bellevue Square's Center court. For details, visit bellevuecollection.com/holiday.

Join us for performances during the holiday season. Watch school choirs and orchestras perform in Center court. For details, visit bellevuecollection.com/holiday. Season of Celebrations - Visit Bellevue Square Center Court to engage with Season of Celebrations, a 20-foot immersive screen to learn about celebrations around the world.

For more information about Snowflake Lane visit snowflakelane.com and holiday happenings visit bellevuecollection.com/holiday.

To learn more about the parade, holiday hours and more, visit bellevuecollection.com. Media assets are available, including Snowflake Lane videos and photos here (photo credit: Chance Merchant).

About The Bellevue Collection/Kemper Development Company

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development Lincoln Square is anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, The Dining District with over 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and 12,500 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram or X.

