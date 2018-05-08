20 YoungArts Winners Named 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars In The Arts

Recipients From 14 States and Representing Eight Artistic Disciplines Receive High Honor Bestowed to Talented High School Seniors

MIAMI, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) congratulates the 54th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, with special acknowledgement to the U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts. The U.S. Presidential Scholars award—one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify academic excellence—is presented on behalf of the President of the United States and honors up to 161 graduating high school seniors of high potential each year. The 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts are all YoungArts winners, and were nominated by the organization to The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars and selected based on academic and artistic excellence, leadership qualities and community service.

Salute to the 2016 U.S. Presidential Scholars, directed by Tony Yazbeck at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts featuring National YoungArts Foundation Winner and U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts Juliana Missano. (c) Chris Duggan
The list of 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts can be found here.

The 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts include actors, dancers, singers, classical musicians, filmmakers, visual artists, photographers and writers, and join an illustrious group of YoungArts and U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts alumni, including Tony Award-nominated performer and choreographer Desmond Richardson; Los Angeles Music Center President Rachel S. Moore; novelist and National Book Award Finalist Allegra Goodman; Grammy Award-nominated violinist Jennifer Koh; Bravo's "Work of Art" winner Abdi Farah; Obie Award-winning actress Donna Lynne Champlin; and RCA Records award-winning singer-songwriter and Grammy Award-nominated artist Chris Young.

From June 24–26, the U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts will join the other 141 U.S. Presidential Scholars from across the country in Washington, D.C. for the annual National Recognition Program, during which all Scholars receive a Presidential Medallion presented on behalf of the President of the United States. On June 25, the Arts Scholars will present their work to the public at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts through a free multidisciplinary showcase directed by Tony and Grammy Award-nominated actor and singer and 1985 YoungArts Winner in Theater Michael McElroy. That evening, an exhibition of works created by the recognized photographers, visual artists and writers will also be on view in the Hall of Nations until July 1.


Name

Hometown, State

School

YoungArts Winner Year and Discipline

James Balo

Miami, FL

Design & Architecture Senior High School

2018, Visual Arts

Aaron Choate

Lexington, KY

Lafayette Senior High School

2018, Dance

Natalie Choo

Cincinnati, OH

Seven Hills School

2018, Voice

Aidan Forster

Taylors, SC

South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities

2018, Writing

Nathan Ginter

Kalamazoo, MI

Interlochen Arts Academy

2018, Cinematic Arts

Elena Gonzalez

Cutler Bay, FL

New World School of the Arts

2018, Theater

Ishmael Gonzalez

Hialeah, FL

New World School of the Arts

2018, Theater

Jacqueline He

San Jose, CA

Harker School

2017, Writing

David Hou

Hawthorn Woods, IL

Adlai E. Stevenson High School

2018, Classical Music

Noah Lee

Oakland, NJ

Don Bosco Preparatory High School

2017, Classical Music

Sanna Legan

Los Angeles, CA

New Roads School

2018, Visual Arts

Xavier Lightfoot

Milwaukee, WI

Pius XI High School

2018, Photography

Anilee List

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles County High School for the Arts

2017, Voice

William McGregor

Malvern, PA

Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School

2018, Classical Music

Shreyah Mohanselvan

New Albany, OH

Columbus Academy

2018, Dance

Ameya Okamoto

Portland, OR

Catlin Gabel School

2018, Visual Arts

Emir Price

Dallas, TX

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

2018, Theater

Julian Rhee

Brookfield, WI

Brookfield East High School

2018, Classical Music

Jace Weyant

Clemmons, NC

University of North Carolina School of the Arts

2018, Dance

Alisha Yi

Las Vegas, NV

Ed W. Clark High School

2017, Writing

For more information, visit youngarts.org, To watch a brief video about YoungArts, click here.

For images, click here.

