20 YoungArts Winners Named 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars In The Arts

The list of 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts can be found here.



The 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts include actors, dancers, singers, classical musicians, filmmakers, visual artists, photographers and writers, and join an illustrious group of YoungArts and U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts alumni, including Tony Award-nominated performer and choreographer Desmond Richardson; Los Angeles Music Center President Rachel S. Moore; novelist and National Book Award Finalist Allegra Goodman; Grammy Award-nominated violinist Jennifer Koh; Bravo's "Work of Art" winner Abdi Farah; Obie Award-winning actress Donna Lynne Champlin; and RCA Records award-winning singer-songwriter and Grammy Award-nominated artist Chris Young.



From June 24–26, the U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts will join the other 141 U.S. Presidential Scholars from across the country in Washington, D.C. for the annual National Recognition Program, during which all Scholars receive a Presidential Medallion presented on behalf of the President of the United States. On June 25, the Arts Scholars will present their work to the public at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts through a free multidisciplinary showcase directed by Tony and Grammy Award-nominated actor and singer and 1985 YoungArts Winner in Theater Michael McElroy. That evening, an exhibition of works created by the recognized photographers, visual artists and writers will also be on view in the Hall of Nations until July 1.







Name Hometown, State School YoungArts Winner Year and Discipline James Balo Miami, FL Design & Architecture Senior High School 2018, Visual Arts Aaron Choate Lexington, KY Lafayette Senior High School 2018, Dance Natalie Choo Cincinnati, OH Seven Hills School 2018, Voice Aidan Forster Taylors, SC South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities 2018, Writing Nathan Ginter Kalamazoo, MI Interlochen Arts Academy 2018, Cinematic Arts Elena Gonzalez Cutler Bay, FL New World School of the Arts 2018, Theater Ishmael Gonzalez Hialeah, FL New World School of the Arts 2018, Theater Jacqueline He San Jose, CA Harker School 2017, Writing David Hou Hawthorn Woods, IL Adlai E. Stevenson High School 2018, Classical Music Noah Lee Oakland, NJ Don Bosco Preparatory High School 2017, Classical Music Sanna Legan Los Angeles, CA New Roads School 2018, Visual Arts Xavier Lightfoot Milwaukee, WI Pius XI High School 2018, Photography Anilee List Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles County High School for the Arts 2017, Voice William McGregor Malvern, PA Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School 2018, Classical Music Shreyah Mohanselvan New Albany, OH Columbus Academy 2018, Dance Ameya Okamoto Portland, OR Catlin Gabel School 2018, Visual Arts Emir Price Dallas, TX Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts 2018, Theater Julian Rhee Brookfield, WI Brookfield East High School 2018, Classical Music Jace Weyant Clemmons, NC University of North Carolina School of the Arts 2018, Dance Alisha Yi Las Vegas, NV Ed W. Clark High School 2017, Writing

