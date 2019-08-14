$200,000 Donation from Allan Myers, Inc.

Melmark will honor the generosity of Allan Myers, Inc. through the naming of its physical therapy center, which will be located in the new school building. Melmark's physical therapists are part of a broader rehabilitative services team offering a breadth of services to both children and adults. Naming the physical therapy center in honor of Allan Myers, Inc. appropriately reflects the far-reaching impact the company's gift will have on the individuals Melmark serves.

"Melmark changes people's lives, and that's really hard work," said Ross Myers, CEO of Allan Myers, Inc. "We at Allan Myers were immediately impressed, not only by Melmark's work, but also by the organization's leadership structure and mission-first approach at services. We are thrilled to support such a wonderful organization."

In addition to the new physical therapy center, the new building will feature:

20 classrooms on two floors, accessible on-grade

Clinical offices with observation windows between classrooms for a credentialed special educator and Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)

Supervisory offices embedded through programming space

Natural light in classrooms, as well as storage closets and nearby bathrooms for increased self-care skills building

A student lunchroom to enhance social skills development, meal time skills and vocational training

The new building will also include a graduate training and professional development auditorium with full connectivity, optimized acoustics, and technologically-sophisticated electronic presentation aids. This space will also be used for new-hire orientation events, on-going staff trainings, family meetings and Melmark's expert speaker series, available to families and professionals in the region.

For the past two years, Allan Myers has also sponsored the Hubert J.P. Schoemaker Golf Classic benefitting the children and adults served at Melmark's service division in Pennsylvania. The company's generous support has helped this outing raise over $5 million since its inception in 2006.

About Allan Myers, Inc.

Allan Myers, Inc. is a self-performing civil construction and construction materials company with a strategic network of offices, quarries and asphalt plants covering the Mid-Atlantic from Philadelphia to Virginia Beach. Its dedicated workforce of more than 2,000 serves both private and public clients with building projects ranging from less than $1 million to more than $2 billion. To learn more about this organization, visit www.allanmyers.com.

About Melmark

Melmark is a not-for-profit organization providing clinically-sophisticated evidence-based special education, residential, vocational and therapeutic services for children and adults with autism spectrum disorders, developmental and intellectual disabilities, acquired brain injuries and other neurological and genetic disorders. Recognized as one of the leading providers in the country, Melmark has a combined staff of over 1,200 and serves 1,000 individuals through its service divisions in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and the Carolinas. To learn more about Melmark, visit www.melmark.org.

