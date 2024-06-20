200,000-SF Class AA Paradigm River North Office Building Opens in RiNo Art District

Class AA office building features complete smart building technology, elevated hospitality services and amenities

DENVER, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordon Perlmutter & Co. and Rockefeller Group recently celebrated the grand opening of Paradigm River North, a Class AA office building located at 3400 Walnut St. in Denver's River North Art District (RiNo). Paradigm River North is the first joint venture between Jordon Perlmutter & Co. and Rockefeller Group, which have been at the forefront of U.S. real estate development for more than 70 and 90 years, respectively.

The building offers 188,000 square feet of Class AA office space across eight stories, plus 12,000 square feet of dedicated ground floor retail. Designed by Denver-based Tryba Architects, Paradigm River North pays homage to RiNo's industrial heritage while offering modern amenities and expansive views of downtown Denver and the Rocky Mountains.

"We're thrilled to open Paradigm River North in the heart of one of the most exciting destinations along the Front Range," said Sean Perlmutter, Partner, Acquisitions and Development at Jordon Perlmutter & Co. "Together with Rockefeller Group, we've developed Paradigm River North with the tenant experience and a sense of hospitality at the forefront – from the carefully curated amenities to the level of technology integration you'll find throughout the building."

The building features an art program curated by NINE dot Arts and a variety of smart building technology integrations, including a network of sensors and automation features to optimize the tenant experience. Paradigm River North is additionally equipped with smart phone access, valet-run parking that offer ease of use for tenants, a high-end bike room for multimodal transit and spacious outdoor terraces on every floor provide open air access and natural light-filled environments.

Paradigm River North has already secured an 80,000-square-foot pre-lease with the law firm Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP. The firm is currently completing office build out and will occupy the top three floors.

"Paradigm River North fills an important gap in the office market here in the heart of RiNo," said Kerry Joannides, Director, Rocky Mountain Development at Rockefeller Group. "The overwhelming interest from tenants throughout the construction process is an indicator of the thoughtful design and amenities we've curated, along with the exceptional location Paradigm occupies."

Newmark Vice Chairman Jamie Gard and Executive Managing Director Jeff Castleton represent the Jordon Perlmutter & CO. and Rockefeller Group for leasing opportunities. For more information about the development, visit paradigmrivernorth.com.

About Jordon Perlmutter & Co.

Jordon Perlmutter & Co. brings forth vision by incorporating tradition, reliability, innovation and service as one of the foremost companies in the Rocky Mountain Region covering all aspects of real estate development in order to enhance communities and businesses in Denver and surrounding areas. The company focuses its mission on the acquisition, development, management and leasing of commercial and multi-family properties by working with both nationally recognized and entrepreneurial companies, financial institutions, families, individuals and communities. The company looks to the future in creating new and innovative projects, creating better communities while enhancing and preserving safe and attractive cities and counties. Visit jp-co.com.

About Rockefeller Group

Rockefeller Group develops, owns and operates extraordinary properties across the United States. For nearly a century, the company has delivered exceptional experiences and value creation through dedication to quality in the built environment. The company's portfolio spans the development of office, multifamily, industrial and mixed-use projects across six geographic regions as well as significant ownership interest in and management of approximately six million square feet of world-class office space in Manhattan. Visit RockefellerGroup.com.

