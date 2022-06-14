200 Children Now Saved from Choking Death by LifeVac

Airway Clearance Device Grows in Popularity Due to Successful Use in Emergencies

TAVERNIER, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac is pleased to announce that they have received word of the 200th child saved from suffocation during a choking emergency due to the effective implementation of the LifeVac airway clearance device. The choking emergency occurred in Tavernier, Florida on March 31, 2022.

The LifeVac lifesaving airway clearance device

A one-year-old female patient began to choke on an orange slice. Upon realizing that her airway was compromised, her parents attempted the Heimlich maneuver along with back blows, both of which failed. They then used the LifeVac which successfully dislodged the piece of orange after only two tries.

"I feel an amazing sense of gratitude," said Founder and inventor of the LifeVac, Arthur Lih. "I have experienced sudden and tragic accidental loss. I know what that devastation and loss can feel like. I've seen it affect my family and my friends. There are 200 families that don't have to experience that now. They don't have a lifetime of pain."

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2012, it is based out of Nesconset, New York. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG. For more information go to www.lifevac.net

