200 Miles of Nose to Tailgate Excitement: Leith Joins Timmy Hill for NASCAR Race at Charlotte

RALEIGH, N.C., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After backing NASCAR driver Timmy Hill at the Charlotte ROVAL from 2018 to 2020, including an appearance in the 2019 Memorial Day Weekend Xfinity Series race, LeithCars.com is excited to be back onboard with Hill as he prepares for Friday night's North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Hill Motorsports no. 56 Toyota Tundra paint scheme for NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte on May 27th, 2022.

Friday night's race, however, will be the first time that Leith has partnered with Hill's own race team, Hill Motorsports, having previously sponsored the number 66 Toyota Camry and Supra NASCAR Xfinity cars, driven by Timmy Hill for MBM (Motorsports Business Management). Hill co-founded his own racing team in 2019 to compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with his brother, Tyler Hill, fielding a pair of Chevrolet race trucks.

"We made the switch over to Toyota this season, we've been very pleased with it," said Hill, in a recent interview for Leith's Zero to 60TV series. "Our Toyota Tundra Pro's, they've come out beautifully. I always love working with Leith Cars and enjoy having them on our cars, or in this case, our truck. For this race, we love Memorial Day Weekend and what it represents. We'll have a patriotic scheme on the truck, and we look forward to incorporating Leith Cars into that scheme and really having a great race in Charlotte."

"We're really happy to be back onboard with Timmy, especially at Charlotte Motor Speedway," said Mark Arsen with Leith. "Timmy's been having some top-20 finishes in the new Tundra, so we're looking forward to what the team can do Friday night."

The green flag will drop on Friday night's truck race at 8:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1, The Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM.

LeithCars.com is one of the largest automotive groups in North Carolina. A family business created in Raleigh, Leith Cars has been serving the Triangle community for over 50 years, incorporating over 1,900 North Carolinians into its family. The number one place to buy vehicles in the Raleigh metro area for five years running, according to a Marshall Marketing Survey, the auto dealer has 39 franchise locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.leithcars.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Arsen

919-832-3232

[email protected]

SOURCE LeithCars.com