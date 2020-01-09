200 Multiple Listing Services Approve Home ASAP LLC's IDX Service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home ASAP, the leading provider of real estate applications on Facebook, announces the addition of 10 new multiple listing service (MLS) approvals to their agent-centric IDX Home Search™ solution. This brings the total to 203 MLS approved markets nationwide. Home ASAP now reaches over 1.3 million agents serving up over 1.7 million unique and active listings. Home ASAP's coverage includes 94% of the nation's active homes available for sale.

Notables among the 10 newest markets introduced to Home ASAP's IDX Home Search™ include: Georgia's First MLS, Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), YES MLS (Northeastern Ohio), West Penn Multi-List, and Columbus Board of Realtors in Ohio.

Home ASAP's IDX solution provides agents with a consumer-friendly display of active listings in their local market, launchable from the agent's Facebook business page or accessed on the agent's homeasap.com provided website. The service includes automatic posts to the agent's Facebook business page to assist with promoting the search to consumers, an easy ad-launching tool, and effective lead capture that instantly notifies the agent. Agents who are members of Home ASAP's Real Estate Agent Directory and have added the IDX service will have active listings automatically fed from their MLS and updated as quickly as every 5 minutes. IDX Home Search is exclusively branded to the agent.

Home ASAP also recently launched the ability to display IDX data in more than one MLS. This feature is especially helpful in areas where several MLS's overlap geographic areas. Agents who do business across these areas and are members of more than one MLS can now seamlessly display all available homes for sale in those markets.

"Homebuyers and sellers are increasingly turning to social media to search for homes, connect with agents and start the real estate conversation," said John Marshall, President and CEO of Home ASAP. "As a pioneer in this space, our goal is to provide 100% MLS coverage for consumers. While we currently serve the vast majority of the nation's largest markets, we continue to strive to add more and continue to work to add more MLS feeds."

About Home ASAP

Home ASAP operates the premier social media platform on Facebook that connects home buyers, sellers with real estate professionals. Home ASAP's flagship service, the Real Estate Agent Directory™ has grown to 600,000 agents located in all 50 US States and Puerto Rico. In addition to the Directory, the company provides technology-enabled social media services for networking, advertising, marketing, content management, referrals, lead generation and brand building.

