200+ of the Biggest and Best Event Companies, Industry Associations, and Hospitality Organizations Showcase at the Northwest Event Show

21 Mar, 2024, 18:06 ET
Interactive Exhibitors and Vendors Present Latest Innovations, Services, and Products During Two-Day Conference at Seattle Convention Center's New Summit Building, April 3-4
SEATTLE, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In just a couple weeks, the Northwest Event Show (NWES) will showcase the latest innovations, services, and products at the forefront of the Pacific Northwest's premier event gathering. Now in its 30th year, the goal of the annual conference is to provide industry attendees with brand exposure, business development, and most of all, community building.
"The Northwest Event Show is all about community building," says NWES President, Stuart Butler. "For professionals involved in the exciting world of events, this show's purpose is to help broaden horizons, cultivate partnerships, and symbiotically support growth with like-minded businesses."
On the Exhibition Floor, attendees will find a huge number of tourism associations, hospitality organizations, hotels, meetings and convention associations, industry groups, and top event vendors from Washington, Oregon, and beyond.
Featured Exhibitors:
AFR Furniture Rental
Alderbrook Resort & Spa
Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI)
Balloon Designers
Bell Harbor International Conference Center
Betz Family Winery
Bloomberg Green Festival
Carnation Farms
Cedarbrook Lodge & Spa
Circus Works Entertainment
Climate Pledge Arena
Columbia Hospitality
Creative Ice
Crystal Mountain Resort
Flatstick Pub
Forum Social House
Fox Hollow Farm
Georgetown Ballroom
Grand Hyatt Seattle
Hangry Kits
Hilton Motif Seattle
Hyatt Regency
It's a Henry
Labor Temple
Mary Hill Winery
McMenamins
MoPOP
National Event Pros
Nutty Squirrel Gelato
Oak View Group
Pacific Raceways and Proformance Racing School
Puget Sound Express
RBE Team Events
Revelhaus
Sagecliff Resort & Spa
Sailing Seattle
Schweitzer
Seabrook Hospitality
Seattle Giant Letters
Seattle Public Utilities
Sheraton Grand Seattle Hotel
Suncadia
T-Mobile Park Events
Team Bonding
Visit Seattle
Visit Anchorage
Visit Boise
Visit Spokane
For the full list of exhibitors, please visit nwes2024.expofp.com.
Official Sponsors:
Atomic,BizX, Blue Ink, Butler Seattle, CloudTouch, Cort Events, Cort Party Rentals, Creative House Branding, ElectraLime Marketing, EventMobi, Exhibits Northwest, Fill It Forward, French Sessa Photo Co., Footprint Exhibits, GetRegistered, Grand Event Rentals, InGo, Interprefy, Landmark Event Co, Leone & Vaughn Orthodontics, Lightsmiths, Logo Unlimited, On the Wall Design Studio, pc/nametag, Perk Events, Premier Media Group, Project Iconic, Queen Anne Beerhall, Seattle Convention Center, Tolo Events, TPN, Tripleseat Software, Visit Seattle, Zenus
About The Northwest Event Show
Founded in 1994 and marking its 30th anniversary this year, the 2024 Northwest Event Show (NWES) will be held on April 3-4, 2024 at the Seattle Convention Center. Not just another industry conference, the show is a comprehensive hub for event industry professionals and any business that plans and executes meetings and events on the West Coast. The Northwest Event Show features: 200 Exhibitors: Offering the latest in event technology, services, and solutions, spanning across two floors, including an experiential hall designed for hands-on learning; Networking Opportunities: With over 3,000 industry professionals expected to attend, the event promises unparalleled opportunities to connect with peers, thought leaders, and potential partners; Educational Sessions: The show will feature CEU-accredited sessions across three concurrent tracks, covering cutting-edge topics essential for our industry's growth and adaptability; Innovative Experiences: Beyond traditional booths, the show incorporates interactive and immersive experiences, showcasing the latest trends and technologies in event planning. Important Links: Tickets | Newsletter | Website | LinkedIn
About Seattle Convention Center
Since opening its doors in 1988, the Seattle Convention Center has been the Northwest's premier meetings and events facility, welcoming thousands of visitors from around the globe each year, offering industry-leading service, award-winning catering, and a comprehensive range of services for event planners, exhibitors, and guests. The new Summit Building addition recently made its 2023 debut as America's first high-rise convention center. A massive, state-of-the-art facility, the $2 billion addition to Seattle's classic Arch building adds 1.5 million square feet of mixed-use space through its connected tower, retail space, and events building. It can service up to 13,000 people, and offers over 9,000 hotel rooms within a 6 block radius of Downtown Seattle — perfect for global gatherings, conferences, conventions, and world-class shows. Covering 1.5 million square feet, Summit and the original Arch building, together create a campus built to usher in the future of meetings and conventions in the Pacific Northwest.
Media Contact
Sienna Spencer-Markles, SpenceMark PR
818-281-7416 | [email protected]
