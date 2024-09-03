200 Small Business Owners Successfully Complete End-to-End Marketing Automation with AISQ's Next Level Marketing

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just two weeks after its groundbreaking introduction, AISQ is thrilled to announce that over 200 small business owners have successfully implemented and experienced the full capabilities of Next Level Marketing, the world's first fully automated, end-to-end marketing system. These businesses have now harnessed the power of AI to autonomously manage their marketing—from content creation to distribution across search engines, social media, and email newsletters—with only minor inputs required from them.

A Milestone in AI-Driven Marketing

Opening up a new world of AI. The future of marketing is here.

This milestone marks a historic moment in the evolution of digital marketing. For the first time in history, small business owners have been able to set up and execute a comprehensive marketing strategy entirely driven by AI, requiring only approval on content and minimal edits. The system has demonstrated its ability to carry out all marketing tasks—research, planning, scheduling, publishing, and promotion—on behalf of the business, seamlessly integrating across all digital channels.

"We knew we were onto something revolutionary, but seeing it in action with real businesses has exceeded even our expectations," said Florin Muresan, CEO of AISQ. "These 200 business owners are not just using an AI tool; they are pioneers in the next chapter of marketing evolution. They've experienced firsthand what it means to have an entire marketing department run autonomously by AI. The results have been incredible, and we're just getting started."

Transformative Results and Real-World Impact

The initial test group of small business owners, carefully selected based on their commitment to provide detailed feedback, has reported significant success in setting up and running the system end-to-end. The results speak for themselves:

Automated SEO Success : Users have successfully published new content to their websites, which was automatically indexed by search engines, driving increased organic traffic.

: Users have successfully published new content to their websites, which was automatically indexed by search engines, driving increased organic traffic. Social Media Engagement : AI-driven social media posts have been scheduled and published across multiple platforms, maintaining consistent engagement with followers.

: AI-driven social media posts have been scheduled and published across multiple platforms, maintaining consistent engagement with followers. Email Marketing Efficiency: Email newsletters were generated, personalized, and sent out without manual input, saving time and ensuring timely communication with customers.

These early adopters have validated the system's ability to handle all facets of digital marketing, allowing them to focus on running their businesses rather than managing complex marketing tasks.

The Road Ahead: Expanding Access

With the successful implementation of Next Level Marketing by this initial group, AISQ is gearing up for a broader launch (and including new languages, not just English). The company is preparing to invite more businesses to experience the system.

"This is just the beginning," added Muresan. "Our goal is to make Next Level Marketing accessible to businesses around the world. We're refining the system based on the valuable feedback we've received, and we can't wait to roll it out to a wider audience. The potential here is enormous, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this revolution."

Businesses interested in being part of the next wave of users for Next Level Marketing are encouraged to visit www.aisq.com to learn more and register their interest. As the system prepares for broader release, AISQ is committed to ensuring that every user can achieve seamless, fully automated marketing success.

About AISQ

AISQ is a leader in AI-driven marketing solutions, dedicated to making advanced technology accessible and effective for businesses of all sizes. Founded by Florin Muresan, AISQ builds on over a decade of innovation and expertise in AI and digital marketing. The company is committed to transforming the way businesses approach marketing, with a focus on automation, efficiency, and real-world results. AISQ's products are trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide, empowering them to compete on a level playing field.

Contact Information:

Irina Pogor, Marketing Lead

AISQ Squirrly

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7425 330730

www.aisq.com

SOURCE AISQ