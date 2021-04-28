200 Ways (and Counting!) Biden-Harris Can Combat Climate Change and Create Jobs--The Clean Economy Employment Now (CLEEN) Project Builds Momentum and Will Accelerate Thematic Releases of Best Ideas
The CLEEN Project is our nation's first co-operative database of actionable federal ideas to combat climate change, create jobs, and advance climate justice. It was created through a collective of more than 350 contributors and 75 Advisory Board members from the private sector, federal and state government, environmental justice organizations, and leading climate-focused think tanks who share a desire to help catalyze job creation and a 21st century clean and just economy.
Apr 28, 2021, 08:00 ET
WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CLEEN Project announces that it will accelerate its thematic releases of "top ideas" to combat climate change, create jobs, and advance climate justice.
"The CLEEN Project has picked up significant momentum with federal leaders and staff, and we are excited to accelerate the pace of our idea releases to further support the Biden-Harris Administration," said Kalen Davison, Director of Policy Research.
Upcoming thematic releases will include:
Addressing the Energy Burden: Ideas to Democratize Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency
Electrifying Transport: Ideas for the United States to Lead the EV Revolution
Ideas to Decarbonize the American Food System and Improve Public Health
Grid of the Future: Ideas to Modernize America's Energy Infrastructure
Resilience on the Frontline: Ideas to Prepare Our Communities for Climate Change
Ideas to Catalyze the Decarbonization of Hard-to-Abate Sectors
Climate Finance: Equitable Solutions to Accelerate Deployment and Inspire Innovation
"The initial objective for The CLEEN Project was to support the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to combat climate change and create jobs of the future. Success to date has far exceeded our expectations, including a tremendous number of highly feasible ideas that bolster employment and promote equity and environmental justice. We look forward to accelerating our idea releases in the weeks to come," stated Oriana Tannenbaum, Director of Policy Research.
Success to date includes:
- 300+ actionable proposals have been sourced from leading climate experts and standardized into a form that eases idea discovery and evaluation.
- CLEEN Project representatives have introduced novel concepts, as well as echoed support for seasoned ideas, in meetings with senior officials in the White House, Congress, and federal agencies.
- Dozens of CLEEN Project proposals appear in President Biden's American Jobs Plan and the now-passed American Rescue Plan, affirming the actionability of CLEEN's recommendations.
Thematic releases to date have included:
International Partnerships to Unlock and Accelerate Pathways to Global Decarbonization
White House-Led Commitments and Challenges to Raise Private Sector Ambition Ahead of COP26
Procurement Ideas for Biden-Harris to Meet Build Back Better Goals
Ideas to Advance Equity and Deliver Environmental Justice Using Executive Authority
Ideas for the Biden-Harris Administration to Exceed Its Green Goals for Affordable Housing, Federal Buildings, and Sector-Wide Decarbonization
Budget Reconciliation Ideas to Create Millions of Jobs and Combat Climate Change
About The Clean Economy Employment Now ("CLEEN") Project
The CLEEN Project is our nation's first co-operative idea database designed specifically for federal leaders and focused on providing actionable ideas to combat climate change, Build Back Better, and advance equity and environmental justice.
