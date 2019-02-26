2008 Philadelphia Phillies World Series Champion, Geoff Jenkins, opens F45 Training East Phoenix, one of the world's fastest growing fitness networks in the world

PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoff Jenkins and business partner, Matt Baker, have teamed up to open a F45 Training location in East Phoenix, the world's fastest growing fitness network continues to expand across the world and has made its way to 32nd St., just south of Indian School in the desirable Arcadia area. The new fitness studio is set to bring a new style of training to the area and open to all fitness levels.

F45 Training offers members an unlimited array of functional training programs based on a high intensity interval training (HIIT) style workout. Using the best of strength and cardio training, the 45-minute sessions are designed to burn upwards of 750 calories.

Grand Opening is set for March 2nd, 2019, with Three classes to Sample, 7:30a, 8:45a and 10am along with a Ribbon Cutting, Live Music, Local Vendors and Celebrities. The studio has currently started classes as part of the soft opening to give potential members the chance to try out the newest fitness revolution.

For Specific Details about the Grand Opening, Memberships or General Questions please reach out to the Studio directly at 602-714-7450

ABOUT F45 TRAINING

F45 Training is a global fitness training community specialising in innovative, high intensity group workouts which are fast, fun and proven to get rapid results for members. Adored by celebrities and athletes alike, F45 training's commitment to innovation goes well beyond the gym floor.

With an ever-growing suite of proprietary fitness and business technology, F45 Training provides an unprecedented level of insight and control for both clients and franchisees.

F45 Training's popular training method, together with its low-cost, highly systemised business model has seen this fitness phenomenon explode across the globe, with over 1,000 franchises sold across 36 countries in just 4 years.

To join the F45 Training network, contact us at www.f45training.com/eastphoenix

CONTACT: Matt Baker, eastphoenix@f45training.com

SOURCE F45 Training

Related Links

http://www.F45Training.com/eastphoenix

