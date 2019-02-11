2009 Bowman Chrome Mike Trout Rookie Card Sells for $186,580 at Goldin Auctions 2019 Winter Auction

"It was exciting to watch the great wave of enthusiasm that emerged with the offering of this card," said Ken Goldin, Founder of Goldin Auctions. "Our advertising and promotional efforts ensured that everyone in the industry was aware of the sale, and collectors as well as investors were anxious to capture this very special commemorative of the sport's most accomplished young player."

Due to his stellar performance, winning personality and amazing statistical portfolio, Trout's star has quickly and steadily rising among fans and in the hobby community. The lofty price result for the Orange Refractor card represents a remarkable escalation from a $50,000 sale just sixteen months ago and a $13,000 price in April 2016.

For more information about the card and Goldin Auctions and to consign an item for auction, visit GoldinAuctions.com.

About Goldin Auctions

Sports memorabilia impresario Ken Goldin has sold more than $700 million in memorabilia from many of the biggest names in sports, history and pop culture and was the pioneer of using the medium of television to sell sports memorabilia. Over the past few years, Goldin Auctions sold a Honus Wagner T206 card for a public sale record $3.12 million, Babe Ruth's 1918 contract for a record $1.02 million, the Mike Piazza Post-9/11 home run jersey for $365,000, and the 1979-80 Wayne Gretzky PSA GEM MT 10 rookie card for a record $465,000. Goldin Auctions strives to break new ground and offer collectors the best in collectible treasures up for auction in the marketplace. Goldin Auctions is the official auction partner of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Jackie Robinson Foundation and the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum. For more information, visit www.goldinauctions.com.

SOURCE Goldin Auctions

Related Links

http://www.goldinauctions.com

