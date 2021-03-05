200x85 to Launch "Give Back" Campaign for Disadvantaged Youth

WOODRIDGE, Ill., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 200x85, the worldwide leader in elite youth hockey tournaments and training experiences, is paying it forward through its new "Give Back" campaign. Beginning March 4th and running through March 21st, the "200x85 Gives Back" campaign will connect with families from all across the country to provide hockey equipment to players in need, ensuring they get to keep playing hockey. 200x85 will select five families from across the nation and provide head-to- ankle equipment including pads, gloves, helmets and pants.

200x85 will select five families from across the nation and provide head-to- ankle equipment including pads, gloves, helmets and pants. To get involved, submit a video explaining why a friend or teammate deserves to receive new hockey gear. 200x85 will select the most compelling stories and donate equipment from CCM Hockey.

"This has been an incredibly difficult year that has impacted many families in our 200x85 hockey community," said Kevin Mann, CEO of 200x85. "Putting your customers first has always been a core value at 200x85, and along with our partners at CCM, it's an idea that's guiding our decisions today."

"The only thing better than the sport of hockey is the community," said Mann. "This entire project is everything great about the people within it, and we can't wait to see who we can help and how!"

About 200x85

Founded in 2005 with a mission of delivering excellence in youth hockey experience, 200x85 has grown to reach over 65,000 hockey athletes and 2,500 hockey teams annually through programs that have become the benchmark in the industry. As the worldwide leader in elite youth hockey tournaments and training experiences. 200x85 provides a more intentional roadmap for the development of young hockey players.

