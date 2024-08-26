2014 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Kailash Satyarthi and TramutoPorter Foundation's Founder Donato Tramuto Host Virtual Global Conversation Advocating for Hope and Kindness on September 11 Anniversary

2024 National Compassionate Leadership Week is September 8-14

OGUNQUIT, Maine, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The TramutoPorter Foundation , a Maine-based non-profit organization co-founded in 2001 by author and philanthropist Donato Tramuto and Jeffrey Porter, announces its agenda for the 2024 National Compassionate Leadership Week, set for September 8-14, 2024. A major highlight is a live, virtual global discussion on September 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET featuring Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and Foundation co-founder Donato Tramuto. This conversation, held on the anniversary of September 11, will examine the crucial role of compassion in leadership as well as its healing power. Hosted live from the United Midcoast Charities Annual Grantee Breakfast in Rockport, Maine, where Tramuto will be speaking, and from India, where Satyarthi is located. Register for the free Virtual Event here: https://tramutofoundation.com/compassion/2024-summit/

National Compassionate Leadership Week

Designated by the National Day Calendar® in 2022, National Compassionate Leadership Week, held the second full week of September each year, celebrates compassionate leaders by bringing attention to the proven benefits of compassionate leadership through use of empathy in action to garner the greatest impact leaders who demonstrate that compassion drives success in all areas of life, including business, education, and community. This week features events promoting hope, kindness, and compassion, especially in the workplace.

"Our goal is to create a movement that brings more compassion into every part of life," said Tramuto. "By establishing an official week and honoring those who lead with compassion, we aim to build momentum and make a lasting impact."

The 2024 Compassionate Leadership of The Year Awards

Announced in July , the 2024 Compassionate Leadership of The Year Awards recognized five organizations that help to solve challenges in business, education, politics, and within families, and also have demonstrated leadership with compassion and kindness. Two organizations will be presented their award during the week-long activities. Friday, September 6, Camp Sunshine in Sebago Lake, Maine, will be presented the award in celebration of the first ever camp for families who have a child who has experienced hearing loss due to a life-threatening illness. On Thursday, September 12, The Children's Center for Communication/Beverly School for the Deaf in Beverly, Mass. will be presented a grant to launch a mentoring program for deaf and hard of hearing adults who will become mentors to young children who are deaf or hard of hearing and their families.

The remaining 2024 Compassionate Leadership Awards recipient organizations include Collegio Ghislieri (Pavia, Italy); Un Gancio al Parkinson (Florence, Italy); and Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Italy (Italy). The Foundation's Compassionate Leadership Scholarship and Mentoring Awards, also announced in July, include four-year scholarships for one student at Bangor High School (graduate Heidi Jane Linder) and Wells High School (graduate Nathan Bolduc), as well as annual scholarship programs announced at St. Joseph's College, Regis College, Jefferson School of Population Health, and Boston University School of Public Health.

About TramutoPorter Foundation

Since 2001, the Tramuto Foundation and its subsidiary program, Health eVillages, has helped scores of people across the globe realize the mission of creating a brighter future through student scholarships, health access, as well as financial grants to organizations worldwide whose vision is to help right the wrong and make this world a better place for all. The Foundation has served as a voice in creating partnerships that have a sustainable and measurable impact in making the world more compassionate and kinder. For more information on the TramutoPorter Foundation, please visit: www.tramutofoundation.com .

