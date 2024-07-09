20/15 Visioneers Announces Summer Science and Technology Webinar Series

""20/15 Visioneers: Scientists, Technologists, and Informaticians making sure the world knows about all the latest and greatest Science, Technology, and Informatics capabilities."

HEREFORD, Pa., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 20/15 Visioneers, a leading science and technology management, strategy, and marketing consultancy, announced their First Annual low-carbon footprint Summer Science and Technology Webinar Series: 20/15 Visioneers' Webinars

As an industry evangelists and consultants for scientific informatics and in silico-first strategies, 20/15 Visioneers recognizes a need to show how FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) data and processes can dramatically improve the outcomes for Research and Development companies, especially now that AI has gone more mainstream. These systems generate data that serves as the fuel to achieve significantly higher efficiencies with AI. The virtual conference will bring together Research and Development and Scientific Software experts.

"Today's scientific software is a driving major efficiency for companies, and they could not do their science without it," says John F. Conway, Chief Visioneer Officer, 20/15 Visioneers. "The Summer Science and Technology Webinar Series event will highlight great scientific software companies and the great work they are enabling."

The webinars will feature Partner-Vendor presentations from the following companies:

Infinita Lab www.infinitalab.com Certara www.certara.com ZONTAL www.zontal.io LabVoice www.Labvoice.com Semaphore Solutions www.semaphoresolutions.com Sphinx Bio www.sphinxbio.com Scigilian Software www.scigilian.com

Registration is free for attendees. Register here for the various webinars.

About 20/15 Visioneers

20/15 Visioneers is a science and technology management consulting and marketing think tank comprising industry-hardened scientists and informaticians. We are "Visioneering" the "Lab of the Future," including next-generation science and new modality challenges and problems.

Our expertise includes, but is not limited to, Life, Materials, and AgriTech Science, scientific informatics strategy, Cloud Labs, HTE, NME (New Molecular Entity) Discovery, Computational Sciences (Bioinformatics, Microbiome, Multi-omics, New Modalities), and Information Technology expertise spanning over 32 years.

www.20visioneers15.com

